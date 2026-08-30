Malik Muhammad II was expected to play a big role with the Bears this season. The overwhelming belief was that they hit the ball out of the park when they selected Texas cover man with the 124th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Many believed the former Longhorn would hear his name called on day two of the draft, and he was one of the top players left on the board entering the draft's final day. He was largely considered NFL-ready.

With star nickelback Kyler Gordon already on the mend, Muhammad was the favorite to start in the slot in his place. However, some are questioning whether Clark Phillips III, whom the Bears received (along with a fifth-round selection) after trading Grady Jarrett Sr. to the Falcons this morning, could supplant him there.

Clark Phillips III shouldn't change Muhammad's outlook much.. for now

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches a pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III (22) defends during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bears didn't trade for a Kyler Gordon replacement today. While Phillips has the typical size of a slot cornerback, he has very limited experience there in the NFL. The 24-year-old played on the boundary over his first two years in Atlanta, and they experimented with moving him inside last season.

Unfortunately, he landed on injured reserve with a triceps injury after appearing in only one game for the Falcons in 2025. They never got to see whether the approach would pay off.

Phillips is an aggressive player. Despite standing 5'9" and tipping the scales at 184 lbs., he's a gritty, tough, defender. He plays much bigger than his size would indicate. That doesn't mean that it will be a seamless transition to the nickelback position, though.

As it stands right now, Muhammad will still have the first shot to start in place of Kyler Gordon. It'll be his job to lose, and Phillips will be there to attempt to pick up the pieces if it falls apart. Or if the Bears endure another injury-plagued season in the secondary (they're not exactly getting off on a good fot in that regard).

Muhammad is still learning the ropes in the slot

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Phillips, Muhammad also has very little experience in the nickelback position. He played strictly on the boundary at the University of Texas. While his talent is undeniable, it's also important to remember that he's still a rookie who was still available on day three of the draft. Growing pains are not only expected; They're guaranteed.

I know everyone has already crowned sixth-round selection Jordan van den Berg as a surefire Hall of Famer (all jokes aside, this sentiment should also be applied to him - he's far from a finished product), but he at least played the same position he's playing in college.

Also, with all due respect to defensive linemen, their job is a lot simpler than playing nickelback. Rush the QB, collapse the pocket, beat up the guy in front of you. That brand of football comes naturally to the big guy, which is why he's made an early strong impression.

On back to back plays Jordan Van Den Berg blows through the double team to cause pressure and a sack then drives his man straight back into the QB and causes a fumble. Bears fans, He’s gonna be GOOD! pic.twitter.com/4W9iQOA2Vu — TJ Goebig (@GoebigTj) August 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the nickelback position is one of the toughest in the secondary to learn on the fly. The role varies with each scheme and coordinator calling the shots. Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen expects A LOT from his slot cover men.

Muhammad was presumably drafted to play on the perimeter before Kyler Gordon's injury threw a wrench into that plan. The 21-year-old probably won't have a very long leash in the slot. It's an experiment that they hope will work out, but the fact of the matter is that it's a patchwork job until he can prove he belongs. If he falters early, then that's where Phillips could steal his playing time.

With that said, Muhammad's plate was full through the first three preseason contests. Considering his lack of experience, he held up pretty well for himself, too. The 22-year-old made an impressive TFL on a WR screen in the preseason opener and has held his own in coverage with the limited action he's seen thus far.

Bears rookie CB Malik Muhammad completely blows up this play for a TFL



My goodness pic.twitter.com/gvePKuGpnS — Dave (@davebftv) August 15, 2026

However, there's little doubt whether he'd be more comfortable playing on the outside. That's where he played during his three years at the collegiate level, after all. Luckily, they're still getting him live reps there in practice, and he's also shown some flashes there. He had an impressive pass breakup against fourth overall pick Carnell Tate earlier this week.

Bears CB Malik Muhammad vs WR Carnell Tate 👀



Great PBU by the rookie. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wMpyFWO7Wm — Bearsszn (@bearszn) August 27, 2026

Once Kyler Gordon finally returns to the lineup, they might be able to see what Muhammad can do on the outside. That would put Stevenson's job in jeopardy if he were to struggle. In the end, Phillips shouldn't be expected to provide anything more than depth at this point. The nickelback job will still belong to Muhammad if he can prove he deserves it.

While throwing Muhammad into the fire will surely cause him (and them) to occasionally get burned, any live reps he can get will be positive for development. Him getting cross-trained so early in his career is an undeniably positive development for the 21-year-old.