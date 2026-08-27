Could the Bears be Eyeing Sean McDermott For a Defensive Advisor Role?

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Sean McDermott is at the joint practices between the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans in Nashville, reportedly as a guest of Bears coach Ben Johnson.

Naturally, speculation on social media has run rampant with that fact. Bears fans are pleading with Chicago to bring the Bills' former head coach on board. He and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen are two of the league's most well-respected defensive minds, and they would be a great duo to lead Chicago's defense.

While it's unclear whether they would actually pull the trigger on that hiring, the fact that he was there as Ben Johnson's guest is an undeniably positive development. Especially considering the fact that they hadn't worked together in the past (they don't have a known friendship).

McDermott was scapegoated in Buffalo

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean McDermott's reputation was damaged by his firing in Buffalo. However, there's actually more evidence to suggest that he was scapegoated in Buffalo than there is to suggest that the firing was warranted.

The Bills' defense never finished below 18th in total points allowed during his nine years there, and they only finished below 17th in the yards allowed category once (in his first season there). They also finished among the top 10 in yards allowed in six of his nine seasons there and top 10 in yards allowed over four of those years.

Yes, Josh Allen was largely responsible for the fact that the Bills won the division for five straight years from 2020 to 2024. He wasn't the reason their defense was also great over that span, though. Few coaches who boast a career win/loss record of 106–58 have ever been fired, and you could make a case that McDermott didn't deserve to get axed. Fairly or unfairly, he became the victim of raised expectations (and a general manager who didn't make a substantial addition to the receiver room until he got fired).

He would be a GREAT addition to the staff in any capacity

Aug 5, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen walks on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDermott's resume doesn't start and end with his days in Buffalo, either. He also helped turn the Carolina Panthers' defense around upon becoming their defensive coordinator in 2011. It took him two seasons to help them go from the league's 27th-ranked defense to a second-place finish in 2013. They finished with the league's sixth-ranked defense two years later.

McDermott and Allen have earned their reputations as two highly respected figures in league circles. It's worth noting that McDermott helped a few relatively unknown players develop into household names under his tutelage. Even amid the swath of injuries, it's difficult not to be excited about a few aspects of Chicago's defense with that pairing.

Bringing McDermott on board as a defensive advisor would be a massive win for a team looking to fortify their status as a legit contender.