The Chicago Bears' Shemar Turner Injury Update Creates An Interesting Equation

We finally got an update on the Shemar Turner front. Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that he should be ready to return to the lineup in October. He's still on the mend from the torn ACL he suffered in the team's Week 8 matchup against Baltimore last season.

That shouldn't come as much of a surprise for Bears fans, as he's been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list since OTAs. Ozzy Trapilo's Superman-esque recovery from his torn patellar tendon is an exception to the norm.

Some (including myself) were holding out hope that he'd return to practice at some point in training camp. However, there would still be a ramp-up period after he returns to practice. The signing of Marcus Davenport made sense last week, and it makes a lot more sense now that we know he's a safe bet to miss (at least) the first month of the season.

The Bears will have to navigate a numbers game once he's healthy

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) passes the ball under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have some tough decisions to make along their defensive line next week. They have healthy depth on the interior, an edge rusher who made a strong case for himself in the preseason (Jamree Kromah), and a new signing who's expected to play a role in Davenport.

With the depth they have along their defensive front, they might take it slow with Turner. It wouldn't be surprising to see him follow a similar path to the one Austin Booker paved last season. He was on Injured Reserve until Week 9.

Once they do designate him to return, they'll have to decide whose spot he'll be taking. That could mark the end of the Marcus Davenport experiment, or it could knock Kromah or defensive tackle Kentavius Street down to the practice squad.

The Bears still have high hopes for Turner once healthy

Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) picks up his own fumble as Chicago Bears defensive tackle Shemar Turner (95) chases during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's still unclear which route they'll go once the second-year lineman is ready to return, one thing that's for sure is that it won't be a lost season. They won't leave him on the injured list for the whole year. He might not be a game-breaker, but this season will be important for his development.

General manager Ryan Poles gave Turner a MASSIVE vote of confidence when speaking on CHGO's Hoge and Jahns podcast back in March. They have no intention of throwing in the towel on the 2025 second-round selection anytime soon.

"I was a little bummed with Dayo [Odeyingbo] and Shemar's injuries," Poles said. "I think Shemar is going to be on the same track as Ozzy, Luther, and Colston."

We might have to wait until Halloween to see Turner in action, and it'll be a bit longer before he's back in football shape. Him showing any promise over the home stretch would be a massive development for Chicago's defensive front, though. With their secondary already in shambles, they desperately need to show signs of life along the defensive line.