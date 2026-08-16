Chicago Bears Bring in Former Detroit Lions Edge Rusher For Visit

The Chicago Bears are showing interest in a veteran edge rusher in free agency.

According to the league's transactions wire on Sunday, the Bears brought in former Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport for a visit.

The visit with Davenport comes just one day after the Bears played their first preseason game of 2026.

While it's nice to see the Bears exploring their options at a position of need, Davenport isn't someone to get excited about.

More info on Marcus Davenport

Former Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davenport is entering his ninth season in the NFL and will turn 30 on Sept. 4.

He spent his first five season with the New Orleans Saints, where he had a few productive seasons, including a nine-sack showing during the 2021 campaign.

However, the veteran has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, and that was the case during his two years with the Lions.

In that span, Davenport appeared in just 10 games, starting in eight of them. He appeared in just two games in 2024 and had a half of a sack. In 2025, Davenport played in eight contests and posted one sack.

Over eight years in the league, Davenport has never played in more than 15 games, and in that season he posted just 0.5 sacks, which points to the inconsistency he has shown. Over the last three seasons combined, the Texas San-Antonio product has missed 37 games.

Safe to say that, even if the Bears sign him, they really can't depend on him for much, if anything, so signing Davenport wouldn't move the needle for Chicago the way they need.

Bears' need at edge rusher

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What the Bears really need, at the very least, is a consistently productive edge rusher they can rely on. Davenport does not come close to checking that box given his injury history and lackluster production overall.

Davenport would be just another question mark in a position group that has no shortage of them already with guys like Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner all vying for snaps across from Montez Sweat.

Chicago needs to aim higher at what is one of the most important positions on the football field.