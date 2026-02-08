The Desired Coordinator Traits Ben Johnson Has With Press Taylor

Worrying about Press Taylor's impact on the Bears as their new offensive coordinator is like being concerned about the quality of the meal you'll have in a restaurant based on your waitress or bus boy.

Just a hunch but the chef might be the guy to look at, unless the waitress dropped all the food or the bus boy forgot to put the silverware and plates out on the table.

Taylor is only a table setter. That's what Declan Doyle did for the offense. He moved things along with the game plan, and even in that duty coach Ben Johnson has final say on the game plan as well as calling the plays.

It's been the beauty of hiring Johnson from the get-go, as any success the offense has doesn't mean losing it all when the offensive coordinator goes on to call plays elsewhere or be a head coach. They have similar stability with Dennis Allen on defense except for another reason. Allen is less likely to leave because someone has hired him as head coach because he' already been a head coach twice.

I don’t *love* the Press Taylor promotion but seeing Jags fans act like this will be the undoing of the #Bears offense is hilarious.



I get it, he sucked in Jacksonville. He was on their staff as the PGC last year & wont be calling plays or designing the offense in Chicago. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) February 8, 2026

None of this is intended to downplay the ability of Johnson's assistants or what they do, as someone must carry out those tasks assigned to a non-play caller as offensive coordinator. Johnson doesn't have the time to do everything.

This isn't like Detroit's situation, where the Lions lost Johnson and then struggled. Johnson actually called the plays there.

The real reason Taylor's promotion from passing game coordinator causes much angst is not based on anything that happened in Chicago but in Jacksonville. The Jaguars had been expected to compete for the division title or do better in 2023 and the offense struggled when Doug Pederson was head coach.

The #Bears are promoting passing game coordinator Press Taylor to offensive coordinator, giving coach Ben Johnson a new top lieutenant, per The Insiders.



Taylor was an OC with the #Jaguars until 2024 before working with Johnson. With Declan Doyle in Baltimore, Taylor is the OC. pic.twitter.com/vWlEr6G8qA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

Surprise, surprise, surprise—Pederson lets it out that Taylor had been entrusted with calling the plays and actually had done it dating back into the previous season.

It's easy to see why Jaguars fans would be upset.

As long as Johnson isn't giving up play calling secretly to let Taylor do it, the chance for issues seems small. The chance for Johnson to give up play calling to anyone seems smaller.

Let it be known Press Taylor was responsible for getting Doug Pederson fired twice. https://t.co/xgDsahw9tW — Zenith (@Zenith__Phoenix) February 8, 2026

Johnson didn't leave the Lions as play caller to come to Chicago as coach and let someone else call the plays or dictate the course of the franchise.

Taylor's strengths as assistant

When Pederson was hired and named Taylor as his offensive coordinator, Doug Shipley of Jacksonville Jaguars' On SI relayed his reasoning.

Same people whining about Press Taylor were whining about Declan Doyle because they wanted David Shaw.



Please, shut up and let Ben Johnson do his thing.



It’s tiring. — Joey Sangwich (@JoeySangwich_) February 8, 2026

“He's detailed, he's organized, he's the type of guy that as I went through my tenure there in Philadelphia, he's the kind of—you always have the coaches you keep your eye on, and he was always one of those guys for me that I kept my eye on," Pederson said. "I knew that one day I think he was going to be an offensive coordinator. I felt that in my heart that he could be."

Contrast that with what Johnson said about 29-year-old Doyle a short time after his hiring at the 2025 NFL scouting combine.

Telling Bears fans about Press Taylor's past work from the Jaguars: https://t.co/LmRNH21kAd pic.twitter.com/Vu7iEWtIDH — Jaguars: Ken Knowledge™ 👨🏻‍💼 (@JagKenKnowledge) February 8, 2026

"It's been awesome getting him into the building the last few weeks, and extremely detailed, extremely organized," Johnson said of then 28-year-old Doyle. "The age does not matter. He is going to be respected by not only the players, but also his fellow coaches as well."

If detailed and organized is what Johnson is looking for, he has something similar to Doyle now in Taylor.

If something beyond setting up the offense to succeed is what he wants from Taylor, then there will be some questions.

My official opinion on Press Taylor.



I could not care less. He will be charting plays on a spreadsheet during the week and sporting coverages/personnel from the booth on game days.



He can’t hurt-help enough to matter. — Conrad Sports Network (@DarrylConrad) February 8, 2026

