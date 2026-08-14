NFL players have vastly different goals in the preseason based on where they are in their career. Already established players can't wait to get the games over with, while those on the roster bubble are fighting to stick around. Rookies are vying to make a positive early impression, and some players are bolstering their resumes in hopes of landing with another team or on a practice squad.

High-quality backup quarterbacks like Tyson Bagent might have a different view of the preseason. Only one QB takes the starting reps when the games start to matter, and he won't be that guy for Chicago. As much pride as he takes in donning the blue and orange, you have to think that he'd trade that away in a heartbeat to be sitting at the front of the room for another franchise.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that Williams will sit and Bagent will play the entire first half in Chicago's preseason opener against the Browns. The 26-year-old welcomes the opportunity, and that's no surprise. It'll give him a chance to put on a show for Bears faithful and the rest of the NFL alike.

"Every rep that I can get out there is an absolute dream come true to me," Bagent said. "I'm extremely excited and looking forward to putting good tape out there and doing whatever we need to do to be successful."

Bagent is a valuable piece... but the Bears could still be swayed

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up while quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) looks on before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade conversations surrounding Tyson Bagent are nothing new. There was a ton of speculation that he could be on the move this offseason, as the Cardinals were reportedly interested in adding him to their suboptimal QB room.

Naturally, those conversations grew louder at the NFL Scouting Combine, as that is the time of year when rumors fly.

Johnson fielded questions surrounding the prospect of dealing the backup QB at the event, and he (almost unwillingly) hyped up his backup QB as being one of the league's 32 best signal-callers.

Ben Johnson does NOT want to hear Tyson Bagent trade ideas👀 pic.twitter.com/4j71tdC0fX — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 24, 2026

Why might Johnson have shown reluctance?

Well, for starters, it's important to have a good backup quarterback. We've seen countless teams sink or swim at the hand of their backup QB after their starter goes down over the years. All things considered, the Bears seem to have a good one.

Alternatively, some also believe the hesitancy could have been gamesmanship on Johnson's behalf. While there's little doubt that he has an immense amount of respect for Bagent and all that he's accomplished as an undrafted free agent, hyping him up still benefits him greatly. With Johnson being as respected as he is around the league, that's a pretty good way to superficially bolster his trade value (even if only slightly, based on the context).

While a trade ultimately feels like a long shot based on the league's current starting QB landscape, that hypothetical would become a very real possibility if a starter were to get hurt elsewhere.

Bagent is not only one of the league's best backup quarterbacks, but his untapped potential also makes him one of the most intriguing ones.

Sure, Joe Flacco, Mac Jones, and Jameis Winston can provide starter-quality play in a pinch, but we know who they are at this point. If a team were well on their way to a playoff-bound season, then a trade for one of those players might make more sense. However, in virtually any other scenario, Bagent would arguably be the most intriguing candidate of the bunch.