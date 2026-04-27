Way-Too-Early Bears 2027 Mock Draft - And Why it Already Matters

The 2026 NFL draft is over, and most draft analysts are happy to see it go. This was a class largely devoid of top-tier talent, and there didn't seem to be much difference between players taken at 20th overall and 100th overall. Thankfully, the 2027 draft class is expected to be a great one. Besides the quarterback class, which could rival the 2024 class in terms of how many are drafted in the first round, next year's draft should feature several game-changing receivers and dominant pass rushers.

With that in mind, how about a way-too-early 2027 NFL mock draft for the Chicago Bears? The Bears' draft grades are a polarized mess for 2026, which is fair when you look at Chicago's class of rookies. There are a few who should actually make an impact this season, but the defensive line remains the team's biggest weakness, even with the addition of exciting defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, and that's where I have the Bears focus in this three-round mock draft.

The Bears' draft slots in this mock draft were determined using reverse Super Bowl LXI odds at Caesars Sportsbook as of writing. Hopefully, the Bears once again outperform what the bettors expect, as picking at No. 19 would mean the Bears regressed slightly from 2025 and lost in the Wild Card round.

1.19 Quincy Rhodes Jr. - Defensive End, Arkansas

Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Over three years at Arkansas, Rhodes has seen his production increase with each new season. In 2025, he registered eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss, ending his year with second-team All-SEC honors. He already looks to be a promising NFL prospect, and at six-foot-six and 276 pounds, he should be a perfect fit for Dennis Allen's defense.

2.51 Bear Alexander - Defensive Tackle, Oregon

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hopefully, Gervon Dexter Sr. has a breakout year in 2026, and defensive tackle will no longer be considered a big need. But if it's not, Oregon's Bear Alexander would be an excellent Day 2 addition. After an injury-shortened 2024 season at USC, Alexander transferred to Oregon and racked up two sacks and 11 QB pressures in 2025. He seems to fit the Dennis Allen mold of defensive tackles as slightly undersized but deceptively fast.

And come on. His name is Bear Alexander. He was born to be a Bear.

3.83 Anthonie Knapp - Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame

MANDATORY CREDIT GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago's left tackle position currently stands on the edge of a knife. On one side, either Braxton Jones or Jedrick Wills holds down the position sufficiently well until Ozzy Trapilo returns, and he continues the ascendant level of play he reached towards the end of his rookie season. On the other hand, neither Jones nor Wills proves reliable, and Trapilo is a shell of his pre-injury self.

Either way, the Bears may feel compelled to draft a left tackle on Day 2 of the 2027 NFL draft, and Knapp looks like a solid prospect. After a rough freshman season in which he allowed four sacks and 24 QB pressures, Knapp took a big step forward in 2025, allowing only one sack and nine pressures. He could potentially be Chicago's franchise left tackle or serve as a high-quality backup.