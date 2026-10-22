Who the Experts Are Picking in Bears vs. Patriots Week 7 Matchup
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The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots go head-to-head tonight, and it'll be a marquee matchup between two of the NFL's best young signal-callers.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is coming off a near-flawless performance against the Atlanta Falcons, completing 30 of 36 passes (including four passes being thrown away) for 305 yards and one TD. Tom Brady called it the best performance of Williams' career.
Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is also red-hot after stumbling out of the gates to begin the season. New England is riding high with a three-game winning streak, and Maye has thrown 10 TDs with only 1 interception over that span.
Some believe tonight's matchup might even be a Super Bowl preview. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio planted his flag in that camp when speaking to Rahimi and Grote on 104.3 The Score yesterday.
"We had a game nine nights ago where they kept telling us that it was a Super Bowl preview between the Rams and the Bills. I'd say Bears and Patriots has a better chance to be a Super Bowl preview," Florio said. "Exciting game on Thursday night."
Vegas likes Chicago's odds of coming away with a win at Soldier Field. The Bears are currently 3-point favorites for the Week 7 clash (according to DraftKings Sportsbook).
Who do the experts think will come out on top?
Expert Predictions
Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears
Eva Geithem, SI: Chicago Bears
Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears
Mike Kadlick, SI: New England Patriots
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears
Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears
John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: New England Patriots
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: New England Patriots
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Gary Davenport, BR: New England Patriots (+3)
Moe Moton, BR: New England Patriots (+3)
Kris Knox, BR: New England Patriots (+3)
Brad Gagnon, BR: Chicago Bears
Ian Hanford, BR: New England Patriots (+3)
Wes O'Donnell, BR: New England Patriots (+3)
Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears
Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: New England Patriots
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Dan Parr, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: New England Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: New England Patriots
John Breech, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Trevor Sikkema, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears
Brett Kollman, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears
Consensus: 29-11 in favor of the Bears
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian