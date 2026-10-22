Who the Experts Are Picking in Bears vs. Patriots Week 7 Matchup

The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots go head-to-head tonight, and it'll be a marquee matchup between two of the NFL's best young signal-callers.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is coming off a near-flawless performance against the Atlanta Falcons, completing 30 of 36 passes (including four passes being thrown away) for 305 yards and one TD. Tom Brady called it the best performance of Williams' career.

Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is also red-hot after stumbling out of the gates to begin the season. New England is riding high with a three-game winning streak, and Maye has thrown 10 TDs with only 1 interception over that span.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some believe tonight's matchup might even be a Super Bowl preview. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio planted his flag in that camp when speaking to Rahimi and Grote on 104.3 The Score yesterday.

"We had a game nine nights ago where they kept telling us that it was a Super Bowl preview between the Rams and the Bills. I'd say Bears and Patriots has a better chance to be a Super Bowl preview," Florio said. "Exciting game on Thursday night."

Vegas likes Chicago's odds of coming away with a win at Soldier Field. The Bears are currently 3-point favorites for the Week 7 clash (according to DraftKings Sportsbook).

Who do the experts think will come out on top?

Expert Predictions

Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears

Eva Geithem, SI: Chicago Bears

Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears

Mike Kadlick, SI: New England Patriots

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears

Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears

John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: New England Patriots

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: New England Patriots

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Gary Davenport, BR: New England Patriots (+3)

Moe Moton, BR: New England Patriots (+3)

Kris Knox, BR: New England Patriots (+3)

Brad Gagnon, BR: Chicago Bears

Ian Hanford, BR: New England Patriots (+3)

Wes O'Donnell, BR: New England Patriots (+3)

Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: New England Patriots

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Dan Parr, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: New England Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: New England Patriots

John Breech, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Trevor Sikkema, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears

Brett Kollman, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears

Consensus: 29-11 in favor of the Bears

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.