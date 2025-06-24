Rating the best Bears backups on one of NFC's deeper teams
When the Bears collapsed last year, they did so largely due to a rookie quarterback, a floundering offense and a coaching staff unable to handle in-game decisions.
Something else put pressure on the entire situation. It does this every year.
That would be injuries.
Every NFL season is a war of attrition. Avoiding injuries matters because most teams lack the depth to go so far into their bench. According to NFL analytics writer Aaron Schatz, an ESPN contributor, the top seven teams in adjusted games lost last year missed the playoffs.
The team with the highest AGL to make it to the playoffs was Detroit, largely because their offensive coordinator was Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
They had good offensive health, with the second fewest AGL and Johnson put this to good use. He had to because the Lions had the sixth-worst defensive AGL ever dating back to 2001.
For this reason, it's easy to be optimistic about the Bears' chances this season because they've managed to stack depth in many positions where they lacked it last year. They have built in players with ability at relatively low cost, as well.
Here are the most valuable Bears backups ranked.
1. NT Andrew Billings
The injury taking them out of sync most last year was Billings' torn pectoral muscle.
"Him being out, we could feel that when we played Chicago," Johnson said about taking the Lions offense against the Bears defense.
The impact here was devastating because their run defense had been a bit shaky already and then Billings going out after physical safety Jaquan Brisker was hurt resulted in a collapse from No. 1 run defense to No. 28.
Now, Billings is a backup. He might actually start games, but make no mistake, there will be someone else lining up most of the time at his position. It will usually be Gervon Dexter because they will want an interior pass rusher on the field for most downs, and the 3-technique will have Grady Jarrett playing there most often.
Billings also helps another way as he is a bargain as a backup or starter at $3.3 million cap cost this year, the last year of his contract.
2. G/C Ryan Bates
Bates is their most valuable offensive lineman because he can play three positions. Their offensive line has gone through three years switching starting lineups 30 times and they began to struggle most when the guard injuries began to stack up last year.
Unfortunately for the Bears, Bates was one of the injuries and wound up playing only three games.
His shoulder injury required what essentially was experimental treatment and it was said to have worked.
At only $4 million a year, Bates is also a bargain as an experienced player at three positions, even if he is their most expensive backup player.
"We've talked about it, I think, consistently through the springtime," Johnson said. "Eight, nine, even 10 linemen are going to be called upon at some point this year."
Most likely it would start with Bates after the first five because he can back up three positions.
There have been rumors all offseason about how they could cut Bates, possibly because they drafted Luke Newman. But Newman is a Day 3 rookie and Bates is their experience at guard and center behind the starters. That's invaluable.
3. WR Olamide Zaccheaus
This is assuming Luther Burden II becomes the starter at slot receiver. It will happen eventually even if Zaccheaus starts in the slot initially. Based on Johnson's past, they'll probably start only two wide receivers and two tight ends most of the games. Zaccheaus is versatile and has the speed to be outside besides in the slot.
Two if the last three years he's hit at least 40 catches but 11 touchdown catches in four seasons is a good total for someone who has totaled 28 starts out of 68 games in the last four seasons. The Commanders made good use of Zaccheaus last year. The Bears can't go wrong here at only $1.5 million in cap cost this year.
4. QB Case Keenum
He might rank higher except they have Tyson Bagent who could fill the same role. If you can get a backup quarterback to mentor three younger passers, but also has won a playoff start, started 66 games and has thrown 79 touchdown passes with a career passer rating of 84.6, you're way ahead of the game. At $2.25 million for the year, it's all a real bargain.
5. CB Josh Blackwell
Most teams have trouble finding a single slot cornerback but the Bears have two who can handle it, as Blackwell has backed up Kyler Gordon and has a career 83.7 passer rating against when targeted. He also is one of their most valuable special teams performers as a gunner and even showed he can act a bit as a backup punt returner who faked out the Packers on a trick punt return TD last year. Blackwell was a restricted free agent and for all he can do for them, they didn't even need to tender him at the RFA minimum rate. They signed him to a deal calling for about $700,000 less at $2.5 million this year.
6. S Elijah Hicks
Not only has Hicks been one of their best tacklers on special teams with 19 in the last three seasons, they had to turn to him to start 15 games over the last three seasons, including seven last year. His coverage has improved greatly after a shaky first two years. He allowed only 50% completions and one touchdown pass last year after allowing 63.2% and four TDs in 2023. Hicks is in the final year of his rookie contract.
7. RB Roschon Johnson
He might rank way up the list if they ever gave him a chance. Johnson performed exactly the role they asked of him last year with six touchdown runs on only 55 attempts. He was used largely as a short-yardage back even though he could be capable of being a back who splits carries. Johnson also catches passes and pass blocks.
8. CB Terell Smith
The Bears have more depth at cornerback than most teams and Smith is part of the reason. The former coaching staff talked about him like he was a starter but then never let him really overtake inconsistent Tyrique Stevenson. Smith has an interception, 10 pass breakups, 68 tackles, four for loss and both a fumble forced and recovered in his 26 total games and six starts.
9. LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
They haven't really relied on him much after one season but the Chargers had started him twice and he is their most active special teams performer with 84% of special teams plays involving him last year (366 plays). His 4.66-second speed is good for a backup linebacker and ideal for special teams.
10. T Ozzy Trapilo
A second-round tackle who can play on both sides is always a huge asset. Obviously he's only a rookie but all the reviews from coaches to date have been good. The Bears are hoping he doesn't need to play much until he's broken in but this is a high-level young reserve.
