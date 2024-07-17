Where Consensus QB Rankings Have Landed Caleb Williams
In days leading up to the NFL Draft and even in some instances afterward, it became fashionable for analysts to talk about Jayden Daniels being the best quarterback in the 2024 draft class over Caleb Williams.
In some cases, there seemed little doubt a C.J. Stroud syndrome was at work. In other words, the second-best guy is really the one who people should expect to dominate and not the popular choice.
For some, it was Daniels' speed as a runner that put him ahead of Williams. The fantasy football crowd, especially, liked this thought.
GM Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears obviously didn’t see it this way on draft day and when the major rankings came down from various analytical websites and league talent evaluators, the verdict has been what draft day said.
Williams ranks as the No. 1 quarterback in this draft class and is considered a comparable passer as a rookie to many of the veterans in the league.
A compilation of rankings by five major analytical websites and quarterback evaluators with standings attached based on points assigned from where they stood puts Williams far and away the best of this QB draft class.
Williams ranks 20th overall among all NFL quarterbacks based on the rankings by CBS, Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Network and NBC Sports’ Chris Simms. ESPN’s rankings just came out and only went as far as 18th with Williams not included. None of the other rookies got on it, either.
The best Williams came in at was 19th by PFF. The worst he did was 23rd from CBS Sports. Simms and Pro Football Network had him ranked 20th.
"I’m opening myself up to some criticism here, as Williams has yet to play a single down of NFL football," PFF's Trevor Sikkema wrote. "But I’m a draft guy, so to watch Williams at USC and scout what I think he is capable of in the NFL and rank him below guys I think he’s better than —even in 2024— would be disingenuous."
Simms said something similar, noting he had never ranked an in-coming quarterback so high compared to the rest of the NFL.
CBS didn’t even have Daniels graded as the closest rookie to Williams. They had J.J. McCarthy rated 25th, two spots behind Williams and three ahead of Daniels.
Consensus QB Rankings
Based on ratings by Chris Simms (NBC), CBS, ESPN, Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Network*
*Lower point total is best
1. Patrick Mahomes (5 points, unanimous No. 1)
2. Joe Burrow (15 points)
3. Josh Allen (15 points)
4. Lamar Jackson (18 points)
5. Justin Herbert (31 points)
6. C.J. Stroud (37 points)
7. Dak Prescott (38 points).
8. Matthew Stafford (41 points)
9. Jalen Hurts (49 points)
10. Aaron Rodgers (51 points)
11. Brock Purdy (52 points)
12. Jordan Love (59 points)
13. Jared Goff (66 points)
14. Trevor Lawrence (68 points)
15. Kirk Cousins (72 points)
16. Tua Tagovailoa (73 points)
17. Kyler Murray (83 points)
18. Baker Mayfield (89 points)
Others not mentioned by all five rankings
19. Geno Smith (76 points)
20. Caleb Williams (82 points)
21. Deshaun Watson (83 points)
22. Russell Wilson (86 points)
23. Derek Carr (91 points)
24. Anthony Richardson (103 points).
25. Will Levis (106 points)
26. Daniel Jones (111 points)
27. Jacoby Brissett (118 points)
28. Bryce Young (121 points)
-Cumulative rankings compiled by Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
