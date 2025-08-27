Why Ben Johnson's Bears draft influence now looks far less dynamic
The draft experts have always claimed it takes three years to evaluate how effective a team was in a specific class.
While it's generally true that it takes a while, two years might be a better figure considering the amount of prevalent throughout the league in this era. Either way, it doesn't take as much time to look at the Bears draft from this year and determine their draft decision makers made mistakes once again.
Normally blaming all of this on GM Ryan Poles is the easy out. This draft was definitely a collaborative effort and the first two picks, in particular, had Ben Johnson stamped all over them.
It took only a training camp to see how they could have better addressed their issues. Here's a look at their failures.
Round 1, Part 1
Instead of drafting Colston Loveland No. 10 overall, they could have easily moved back in Round 1 if they found a taker and drafted tackle Josh Simmons besides getting an extra draft pick in the move back. Simmons didn't get taken until the Chiefs selected him last in Round 1 and now he's fitting in well with starters. In fact, he just blocked Dayo Odeyingbo like an old pro would in the final preseason game. With Simmons, there wouldn't have been a massive amount of angst about the left tackle position for the Bears this training camp.
However, it's tough to blame Poles himself too much for this. It would be very unlikely the Bears GM, with a background in offensive line play and an obvious need at left tackle after this season at the very latest, would take a tight end 10th overall when they already had Cole Kmet. That pick is entirely on the Ben Johnson influence. The new coach owns this one.
There were other linemen the Bears could have stepped back and taken but at this moment every single one of them are playing guard and not tackle: Tyler Booker with Dallas, Grey Zabel with Seattle and Donovan Jackson with the Vikings. Josh Conerly, taken 29th overall and reported as a player of Bears interest, hasn't even cracked the Commanders' starting lineup.
Simmons was the pick.
Round 1, Part 2
They didn't see a need to select an edge rusher anywhere in the entire draft. Now they have No. 3 edge Austin Booker out with a knee injury. No. 4 is Dominique Robinson, who has done nothing. No. 2 edge rusher Odeyingbo has not been a pass rush force in the past and hasn't shown much so far in Chicago. Once again, Montez Sweat is swimming against the current.
"I think this was the best training camp (DL) Montez Sweat has had," Poles said. "He's in really good shape, ready to go."
He'd better be considering how it once again appears he has no help on the other edge. DeMarcus Walker is stil out there. Maybe they can go bring him back. On a more serious note, they'd better get Za'Darius Smith or one of the other veterans available on the edge..
Because Johnson wanted Loveland, they passed on chances to draft Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams or James Pearce at edge.
Loveland definitely has shown he has talent but Mason Taylor, Terrance Ferguson, Elijah Arroyo and Harold Fannin were all available to them with second-round picks at tight end and they could have had an edge rusher in Round 1 in that case.
Round 2, Part 1
If they needed a left tackle and were content using a second-round pick for it, they easily could have drafted Aireontae Ersery in Round 2 instead of Luther Burden III.
“Rookie Aireontae Ersery has impressed this summer and looks ready to man the Texans’ left tackle position,” Adam Schefter tweeted.
As a result, the Seahawks are said to be shopping veteran left tackle Cam Robinson, who helped the Vikings win 14 games last year.
Blame the Johnson influence here again. Johnson said the ball always finds his slot receiver position and it would seem unlikely Poles would, on his own, be pursuing a slot receiver at No. 39 like they did with Burden. Even if Burden was a talent, the Bears had an obvious starting lineup hole they had to worry about unless they were totally satisfied Braxton Jones was going to be available and 100% for camp.
Poles still gets some of the blame because they had three second-round picks.
Round 2 Part 2
The Bears had two other picks after Burden in Round 2 and they took Ozzy Trapilo, who is only a backup right tackle, and defensive tackle Shemar Turner, who plays a position where they seem to have an abundance of veteran help.
Now they need running back help and are depending on a seventh-round pick, Kyle Monangai, to return from injury in time to relieve D'Andre Swift in the opener because of other injury issues. They could easily have drafted R.J. Harvey from Tennessee, who went to Denver.
Round 2, Part 3
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson's health is a huge factor going into the season. If they had devoted a second-round pick to cornerback they wouldn't be in a situation where it's possible Nahshon Wright could play extensively against his old team in the season opener.
They could have drafted almost a dozen cornerbacks who went in Rounds 2 or 3 but wanted Loveland and Burden 1-2, and then later a defensive tackle when they had plenty of defensive tackles but an obvious deficiency at edge rusher and now a shortage at cornerback after Terell Smith's injury. This one goes more on Poles than the other situations, but Johnson does figure into it because of the selection of Loveland and Burden.
Bottom Line
Loveland and Burden better produce early because the team gave up the chance at way too many players at positions of need to take two players who are essentially luxury items because Johnson wanted them for what he considers vital roles in his offense.
The players the Bears really needed are at positions far more crucial to a team's success than slot receiver and second tight end. It's a case of putting the cart before the horse and came about because of Johnson's influence.
