Ben Johnson Had Blunt Message After Bears Fall to Lions In Regular Season Finale
After racking up 440 yards of offense and 31 points in a loss to the 49ers last week, the Bears offense came out sluggish for their regular season finale against the Lions.
The Bears failed to score a single point through their first three quarters at home vs. Detroit. No, they don’t get to play the 49ers’ depleted defense every week, but until their fourth quarter comeback, it was a measly effort against a Lions defense that is far from infallible. The Bears now enter the playoffs on a two-game losing streak and with an offense that lost their momentum.
“I was not pleased with the offense today,” head coach Ben Johnson said after the game.
"Not good enough,” Caleb Williams said. “Not good enough to win this game, not good enough to win the upcoming games. ... We’ve got to come out starting fast, being better.”
The Bears still claimed the No. 2 seed in the NFC thanks to the Eagles’ backups falling to the Commanders, but the higher seeding won’t matter much if they lag until the final quarter of the game like they did on Sunday and in their prior games against the Packers.
"Everyone’s disappointed,” Johnson said. “I appreciate their effort. Some teams, they rest their starters. We don’t. We play football and we felt like it was really important that we were playing our best ball here today and we didn’t get that job done."
Fortunately for the Bears, they start the postseason against a Packers team that is limping into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak and starterJordan Love has been out for the team’s last two games. If the Bears can capitalize and take down their arch-rivals, they will have the chance to both continue their postseason run and re-gain their offensive explosion. It won’t be easy against a stout Packers defense, but it will be necessary for the Bears to truly compete this January.