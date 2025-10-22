Ben Roethlisberger Makes Bizarre Excuse for Aaron Rodgers’s Bad Pick in Steelers Loss
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers didn't get the result they wanted in the veteran QB's first divisional showdown against the Bengals this season, with Rodgers throwing for four touchdowns and two interceptions in the 33-31 loss.
One of those interceptions came just before the half, when Rodgers launched a deep ball intended for DK Metcalf on the left sidelines. It didn't look like Metcalf had any chance of catching the pass, which was easily picked off by Bengals defensive back Jordan Battle.
After the Steelers' disappointing Week 7 defeat, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger weighed in on Rodgers's performance and seemed to make a bizarre excuse for why Rodgers threw his first interception into double coverage.
"So Aaron's interception, the first one, the deep one. I think there's an outside chance–Aaron, he's incredibly good, he sees everything–but the Bengals were in all white. They painted the middle of the field white. I think there's a chance the safety was camouflaged in the middle and Aaron didn't see him," Roethlisberger said on his podcast.
"You would think it's not the Patriots, so it wasn't cheating," Roethlisberger added, taking an unprovoked jab at New England.
Fans were quick to post screenshots of the play showing that while Rodgers may not have seen the Bengals safety pre-snap, he probably should've noticed him after the snap when he was trying to find Metcalf downfield.
All things considered, Rodgers put together a respectable performance to help the Steelers go toe-to-toe against the Bengals' high-powered offense up until the very end. The 41-year-old has led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record to start the season with 14 touchdowns against five interceptions, and he'll get his next chance to impress in Sunday's home game against the Packers (who will likely be wearing their white away jerseys, for what it's worth).