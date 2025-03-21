SI

Bengals Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman to Help Protect Joe Burrow

Cincinnati adds another piece to the offense after its recent deals with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Dan Lyons

New Orleans Saints guard Lucas Patrick (62) looks on during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane).
New Orleans Saints guard Lucas Patrick (62) looks on during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

With their two star wide receivers now under contract, the Cincinnati Bengals have turned their attention to the offensive line. The team signed veteran guard/center Lucas Patrick, a starter for the New Orleans Saints last season, to help bolster its protection for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

The one-year deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Salary details have not yet been reported.

Patrick, who began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2017, has appeared in 107 NFL games, starting 64. After five years with the Packers, he played a pair of seasons with the Chicago Bears and the '24 season with the Saints.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Every NFL Free Agent Signing. dark. Next. btn-nfl-free-agency-2025

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

Home/NFL