Bengals Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman to Help Protect Joe Burrow
Cincinnati adds another piece to the offense after its recent deals with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
In this story:
With their two star wide receivers now under contract, the Cincinnati Bengals have turned their attention to the offensive line. The team signed veteran guard/center Lucas Patrick, a starter for the New Orleans Saints last season, to help bolster its protection for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.
The one-year deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Salary details have not yet been reported.
Patrick, who began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2017, has appeared in 107 NFL games, starting 64. After five years with the Packers, he played a pair of seasons with the Chicago Bears and the '24 season with the Saints.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published