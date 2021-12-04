Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert: ESPN Analyst Weighs in on the Debate

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Chargers on Sunday with both teams hoping to keep pace in the AFC Playoff race.

Cincinnati is 7-4 and currently the fifth seed. Meanwhile Los Angeles is the seventh seed with a 6-5 record.

Sunday's game will also be the first time Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert play against each other. Both quarterbacks have changed the direction of their respective franchises after being taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, but which signal-caller would you start a franchise with?

ESPN NFL Analyst and former Steelers cornerback Ryan Clark answered that question in an exclusive interview with All Bengals Reporter Lindsay Patterson.

"It depends on what things are most important to you. When you look at Justin Herbert you see the size, you see the arm strength, you see the ability to run. I think some of the measurables and some of the tangible things are there and they may be a step above where Joe Burrow's are," Clark said. "Now Joe Burrow can run, Joe Burrow can obviously throw, he can do those things at a high level as well, that's why you go No. 1 overall. But for me it's the leadership, for me it's the toughness. If I'm building a team, I pick Joe Burrow."

Clark went on to compare Burrow to arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time.

"I believe unlike any other young quarterback in this league, he has the most Tom Brady-like stuff," Clark said. "As you watch the way teammates rally around Tom Brady, as you watch the way Tom Brady changes cultures of locker rooms, which we didn't know he could do until he went to Tampa. I think Joe Burrow is that exact same type of player, but he's a step above what Tom Brady is as an athlete."

It's high praise for Burrow, but the Bengals' culture has changed since he was drafted. Clark isn't the only analyst to weigh in on the Burrow vs Herbert debate this week and he won't be the last.

Watch Patterson's entire conversation with Clark below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

Hakeem Adeniji Decision Appears to be Paying Off For Bengals

Look: Joe Burrow, 10 Other Bengals to Wear Custom Cleats on Sunday

Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook