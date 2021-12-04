Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert: ESPN Analyst Weighs in on the Debate

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert: ESPN Analyst Ryan Clark Weighs in on the Debate

    Cincinnati hosts Los Angeles on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Chargers on Sunday with both teams hoping to keep pace in the AFC Playoff race. 

    Cincinnati is 7-4 and currently the fifth seed. Meanwhile Los Angeles is the seventh seed with a 6-5 record. 

    Sunday's game will also be the first time Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert play against each other. Both quarterbacks have changed the direction of their respective franchises after being taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, but which signal-caller would you start a franchise with? 

    ESPN NFL Analyst and former Steelers cornerback Ryan Clark answered that question in an exclusive interview with All Bengals Reporter Lindsay Patterson

    "It depends on what things are most important to you. When you look at Justin Herbert you see the size, you see the arm strength, you see the ability to run. I think some of the measurables and some of the tangible things are there and they may be a step above where Joe Burrow's are," Clark said. "Now Joe Burrow can run, Joe Burrow can obviously throw, he can do those things at a high level as well, that's why you go No. 1 overall. But for me it's the leadership, for me it's the toughness. If I'm building a team, I pick Joe Burrow."

    Clark went on to compare Burrow to arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time. 

    "I believe unlike any other young quarterback in this league, he has the most Tom Brady-like stuff," Clark said. "As you watch the way teammates rally around Tom Brady, as you watch the way Tom Brady changes cultures of locker rooms, which we didn't know he could do until he went to Tampa. I think Joe Burrow is that exact same type of player, but he's a step above what Tom Brady is as an athlete."

    It's high praise for Burrow, but the Bengals' culture has changed since he was drafted. Clark isn't the only analyst to weigh in on the Burrow vs Herbert debate this week and he won't be the last. 

    Watch Patterson's entire conversation with Clark below.

    Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert side by side
