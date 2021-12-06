AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand and How They Stack Up After Loss to Chargers

Cincinnati is still in the postseason after Sunday's loss.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Chargers on Sunday afternoon, falling to 7-5 on the season, but their playoff hopes are still very much alive.

Cincinnati is currently the seventh seed in the AFC. Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh, so the Bengals are still second in the AFC North, just a game behind the first place Ravens.

The Steelers (6-5-1) and Browns (6-6) are in third and fourth place, respectively.

Let's take a closer look at the AFC playoff picture and the remaining schedule for the teams battling for position.

AFC Playoff Picture

1. New England Patriots (8-4), 1st place, AFC East. The Patriots could extend their lead in the AFC with a win over the Bills on Monday night. They're arguably the hottest team in football and went from darkhorse to AFC contender over the past two months.

Remaining schedule: at BUF, BYE, at IND, vs. BUF, vs. JAX, at MIA

2. Tennessee Titans (8-4), 1st place, AFC South. The Titans moved up after the Ravens lost to the Steelers. They're still in the hunt for the top seed an a first-round bye.

Remaining schedule: vs. JAX, at PIT, vs. SF, vs. MIA, at HOU

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4), 1st place, AFC North. The Ravens' loss caused them to drop to third, but they still lead the division. They have a tough schedule over the next five weeks.

Remaining schedule: at CLE, vs. GB, at CIN, vs. LAR, vs. PIT

4. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4), 1st place, AFC West. The Chiefs could end up with the top seed in the AFC. They play a floundering Raiders team and the Chargers, then their toughest game after that might be a road matchup against Cincinnati.

Remaining schedule: vs. LV, at LAC, vs. PIT, at CIN, at DEN

5. Buffalo Bills (7-4), 2nd place, AFC East. The Bills can make a leap with a win on Monday night against the Patriots. They play New England twice, plus a road game against Tampa Bay. They should be able to win their other three games against Carolina, Atlanta and New York.

Remaining schedule: vs. NE, at TB, vs. CAR, at NE, vs. ATL, NYJ.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5), 2nd place, AFC West. The Chargers only moved up one spot after the win over Cincinnati, but they do hold the valuable tiebreaker. They also have winnable games against the Giants, Texans and Raiders. Mix in a couple division matchups against the Chiefs and Broncos and it's easy to see the Chargers' path to the postseason.

Remaining schedule: vs. NYG, vs. KC, at HOU, vs. DEN, at LV

7. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5), 2nd place, AFC North. The Bengals really needed to win Sunday's game against the Chargers. They end the season with a tough five-game stretch. They need to win at least three of the next five to feel good about their postseason chances. There are plenty of teams on their heels with five games to go.

Remaining schedule: vs. SF, at DEN, vs. BAL, vs. KC, at CLE

In the Hunt

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1)

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (6-6)

11. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

12. Denver Broncos (6-6)

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

