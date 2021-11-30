Bengals Move Up in Power Rankings Following Dominant Win Over Steelers

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Bengals Continue to Move Up in Power Rankings Following Dominant Win Over Steelers

    Cincinnati is 7-4 on the season.
     CINCINNATI — Moving on up. 

    The Bengals are eighth in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. They were 10th last week, but moved up two spots following a dominant win over the Steelers in Week 12. 

    The Cardinals, Packers, Buccaneers, Ravens, Patriots, Bills and Chiefs are the only teams ranked higher than Cincinnati. 

    "The offensive line and defense have, seemingly, played over their heads, and the young skill group around Joe Burrow blew Pittsburgh away," Albert Breer wrote

    The Bengals play the Chargers on Sunday. Los Angeles is 15th in the rankings. 

    The Browns are 17th and the Steelers are 23rd. Check out the complete rankings here.

