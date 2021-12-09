Watch: Clips of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Chidobe Awuzie and Others From Bengals' Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw passes on Thursday for the first time since Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
The 24-year-old watched Brandon Allen and Jake Browning throw during the special teams portion of practice, but joined his teammates for running back drills before throwing passes to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and others.
Burrow suffered a dislocated right pinkie, but didn't miss a snap against the Chargers. Watch clips of him from Thursday's practice, plus video of Chidobe Awuzie, Trae Waynes, Higgins and more below.
For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes
The Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran Linebacker Zach Cunningham
Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust
Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice
Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In
AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats
Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers
Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22
Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate
NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate
Read More
Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates
Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop
Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense
Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase
Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers
Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness
Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving
Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals