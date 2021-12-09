Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Watch: Clips of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Chidobe Awuzie and Others From Bengals' Practice

    Burrow threw for the first time this week on Thursday afternoon.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw passes on Thursday for the first time since Sunday's loss to the Chargers

    The 24-year-old watched Brandon Allen and Jake Browning throw during the special teams portion of practice, but joined his teammates for running back drills before throwing passes to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and others. 

    Burrow suffered a dislocated right pinkie, but didn't miss a snap against the Chargers. Watch clips of him from Thursday's practice, plus video of Chidobe Awuzie, Trae Waynes, Higgins and more below.

    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (77) reacts during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Ken Anderson, Ja'Marr Chase
    Jimmy Garoppolo
    Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Hue Jackson
    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Trae Waynes
