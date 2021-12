Ken Anderson Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Dip in Production

The star rookie had a huge drop in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase got off to an historic start this season, but his numbers have dropped off in recent weeks.

He's dropped multiple touchdowns, including what would've been a 71-yard score in the first quarter of Sunday's 41-22 loss to the Chargers.

Despite the dip in production, Chase still leads the AFC in receiving yards (958) and touchdowns (8).

Bengals legend Ken Anderson is confident in the 21-year-old and says Joe Burrow should continue to feed the star wide-out.

"He couldn't catch a pass in the preseason as I recall, then he came out when the season started and made plays," Anderson told Dave Lapham. "Like Joe (Burrow) said, 'don't worry about him, he shows up on Sunday.' Everybody's gonna drop one every once in a while, and you know he's gonna make a lot of big plays for the rest of the year for us."

If the Bengals are going to make the playoffs, then they need Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and the rest of their playmakers to make big time plays.

Cincinnati is currently the sixth seed in the AFC. They play the 49ers on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Watch Lapham's entire conversation with Anderson below.

