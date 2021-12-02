Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    The 24-year-old is playing well after suffering a brutal knee injury last season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is having a great season, especially considering he suffered a torn left ACL and MCL last November. 

    Burrow is second in the NFL in yards-per-attempt (8.4), ninth in quarterback rating (101.6), ninth in touchdown passes (22) and 11th in passing yards.

    He also has the Bengals in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2009. 

    Will Burrow win the Comeback Player of the Year Award? 

    He has the second-highest odds according to BetOnline. Only Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (-500) is ahead of Burrow (+500).

    Nick Bosa and Joe Mixon are tied for the third-best odds at +1600. 

    Check out the complete odds below

    For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

    Dak Prescott -500

    Joe Burrow +500

    Nick Bosa +1600

    Joe Mixon +1600

    Carson Wentz +2000

    James Conner +2000

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

    Read More

    Week 12 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Makes Picks

    Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Keys to Victory

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

    Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exits the tunnel for warm-ups before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    48 seconds ago
    Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, C.J. Uzomah
    News

    Podcast: Bengals' Confidence Growing Ahead of Big Matchup Against Chargers

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Riley Reiff, Chris Evans and the Rest of the Bengals

    13 hours ago
    Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Buccaneers Get Bad News About Star Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

    16 hours ago
    Adrian Peterson
    News

    Report: Adrian Peterson Visiting Seahawks, Could Join Russell Wilson in Seattle

    17 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after a sack in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Key Stats Shows How Valuable Trey Hendrickson Has Been for the Bengals' Defense

    18 hours ago
    Vonn bell Steelers
    Gameday

    Watch: Vonn Bell Mic'd Up Against Steelers

    18 hours ago
    Zac Taylor
    News

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    20 hours ago