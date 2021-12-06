Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

CINCINNATI — The Chargers crushed the Bengals 41-22 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati falls to 7-5 on the season. Here are our winners and losers from the matchup.

Winners

Tee Higgins

For a second-straight week, Tee Higgins was the Bengals' most effective wide receiver. He finished with nine receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.

He tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter, but didn't seem concerned about the injury.

"Probably just a little tweak," Higgins said. "Nothing ice and stim can’t fix."

Lou Anarumo

He could also fall in the loser category because of all the injuries his defense suffered, but Lou Anarumo did a good job adjusting throughout this game and gave the Bengals a chance to win.

It's not going to get any easier for him if key players miss extended time, but his guys forced three turnovers and held their own, despite being put in some tough positions.

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Losers

Zac Taylor

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor took plenty of blame after the game.

"It's inexcusable the positions I put us in," he said.

From getting called for a delay of game out of a timeout before a 2-point version attempt to mismanaging the clock at the end of the first half, Taylor had a rough day.

Related: Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

The Bengals' Injury Luck

Joe Burrow suffered a dislocated right pinkie finger on the Bengals' first drive. He played through the pain, but it clearly impacted his play and the rest of the offense.

Logan Wilson (shoulder), Chidobe Awuzie (foot) and Markus Bailey (shoulder) all left the game with injuries and didn't return.

The Bengals were one of the healthiest teams in the league for the first eight games of the season, but their luck might've ended. Sunday's game could have a major impact on Cincinnati's playoff chances if Wilson and Awuzie miss extended time.

Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon ran for 54 yards and one touchdown on 19 attempts. He also had the biggest turnover of the game.

Mixon dropped the ball after receiving a handoff from Joe Burrow early in the fourth quarter. Tevaughn Campbell picked it up and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown to give the Chargers a 31-22 lead with 13:53 remaining.

The Bengals' momentum was halted and they never responded. This was the play that changed the game.

Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase's drop in the first quarter completely changed the game. He should've hauled in a 71-yard touchdown on a perfectly thrown by by Burrow. Instead he bobbled it and Michael Davis intercepted it. The Chargers scored a touchdown five plays later.

Chase finished with five receptions for 52 yards, but that play could've given the Bengals much-needed momentum early in the game.

The Bengals' Offensive Line

Burrow was sacked six times and hit another 11 times. Trey Hill and Isaiah Prince struggled at center and right guard, respectively.

This team needs to find a way to keep Burrow upright consistently. They might not be able to do that if Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins continue to miss time.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

The Latest on Joe Burrow's Injured Finger

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers

Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Week 13 Game Against Chargers

NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

Hakeem Adeniji Decision Appears to be Paying Off For Bengals

Look: Joe Burrow, 10 Other Bengals to Wear Custom Cleats on Sunday

Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend



Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook