Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Three Down Look: Bengals Fumble Away Chances Against Chargers

    Cincinnati still hasn't won three games in a row since 2015.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals rollercoaster season continued in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The game included seven turnovers (four from Cincinnati) and unwound like a three-act play. The Chargers opened with a 24-0 run, then the Bengals made it 24-22 before Los Angeles scored the final 17 points.

    There were plenty of turnovers to go with plenty of injury issues. 

    Here's our Three Down Look from the Bengals' "sloppy" loss.

    Bolts in Slop

    The NFL is about red zone execution and holding onto the football. Cincinnati didn't do enough of either on Sunday. The performance was their second time committing four turnovers this season (20-17 loss to Chicago).

    Since 2000, the Bengals have turned the ball over four-plus times in 33 contests. They are 5-28 in those games.

    Things were that simple, and the frustrating part for Bengals fans is those were largely Cincinnati mistakes, not great Charger plays. Three of the most glaring led directly to points.

    Joe Burrow badly missed a chance to hit Ja'Marr Chase in rhythm on a long pass down the left sideline, but hesitated and took a strip-sack. He injured his right pinkie finger on the play. According to rbsdm.com, it was third biggest swing play in the game, costing Cincinnati 5.4 EPA.

    Four plays later on their next drive, Burrow hit Chase on a perfect deep ball down the opposite sideline, only to have the receiver bobble it up to Michael Davis for the interception. The Chargers scored a touchdown five plays later.

    Then Joe Mixon—who hadn't fumbled in over 300 carries—just dropped the ball on a fourth quarter carry with the Bengals trailing 24-22. Tevaughn Campbell picked it up and ran it back for the game-sealing touchdown. It was the biggest swing play in the game, costing the Bengals 10.4 EPA. All of the turnovers, Burrow's red zone pick included, were silver-platter gifts for the Chargers.

    Football can be very simple when it comes to turnovers. In their seven wins this season, the Bengals have committed five giveaways. The other 14 all came in their five losses.

    For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

    The Injury Shoe Drops

    Cincinnati was one of the healthiest teams in the NFL over the first three months of the season, but that armor is denting of late. Center Trey Hopkins and right tackle Riley Reiff were late scratches from the game. Then linebacker Logan Wilson, special team ace Markus Bailey, and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie all suffered injuries.

    The players that were all eventually ruled out don't include Burrow. He dislocated his right pinkie finger during the strip-sack on the Bengals' first possession. NFL teams are a house of cards, and the quarterback makes up the entire base.

    Swelling in the pinkie is something to watch this week, while the other players on the mend suffered varying degrees of injury. Head coach Zac Taylor didn't comment on Wilson, who the team carted off with a shoulder injury. The Bengals currently have three healthy linebackers after Wilson and Bailey went down.

    Awuzie worked hard on the sideline mid-game to try and get back to the field, but the foot didn't respond effectively. We will learn more as the week moves along on the severity of these injuries. The Bengals have bounced back well to losses in 2021, dropping consecutive games just once.

    That response is much tougher to muster without a full stable of horses.

    Tee Em Up

    Another week, another shout out for Tee Higgins, who is answering the call ever since defenses started giving Chase more attention. The sophomore receiver posted a career-high 138 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

    Higgins was a first down machine on Sunday, moving the sticks a game-high seven times. He was also targeted six more times than the next closest player in the contest (14 targets). The Clemson product is hitting his midseason stride and showing that committing too many coverage resources to Chase is a pick-your-poison decision.

    Higgins made three contested catches on the day. One was a little more valuable than the rest.

    There were reasons for optimism on Sunday, and No. 85 was the biggest one.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

    In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

    Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

    The Latest on Joe Burrow's Injured Finger

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers

    Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

    Read More

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Week 13 Game Against Chargers

    NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

    Hakeem Adeniji Decision Appears to be Paying Off For Bengals

    Look: Joe Burrow, 10 Other Bengals to Wear Custom Cleats on Sunday

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Burrow
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Down Look: Bengals Fumble Away Chances Against Chargers

    just now
    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Week 13 Loss to the Chargers

    1 hour ago
    Joe Mixon, tyler Boyd
    GM Report

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand and How They Stack Up After Loss to Chargers

    1 hour ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The cleats of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    In Depth Look at the Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

    2 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Stanley Morgan
    News

    Podcast: Reacting to a "Sloppy" Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    3 hours ago
    Zac Taylor
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    14 hours ago
    Zac Taylor
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Takes Blame After 'Sloppy' Loss to Chargers

    15 hours ago
    Joe Burrow Chargers
    News

    Joe Burrow Gives Update on Injured Finger Following Bengals' Loss to Chargers

    17 hours ago