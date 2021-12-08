Bengals' Defense Could Get a Boost This Week With Return of Trae Waynes
CINCINNATI — Trae Waynes was cleared to practice on Wednesday and the veteran could suit up this week against the 49ers.
"Trae feels good, ready to practice, ready to go. Being on the rehab field is one thing, taking some physical reps, we’ll take a look at him this week," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "If we feel confident in what we see, he feels confident enough, there’s a great chance he could be ready to go."
Waynes has appeared in just two of a possible 28 games for the Bengals over the past two seasons. The 29-year-old has five tackles this year, but suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Packers. He's been on injured reserve since Oct. 12.
The Bengals can use all of the secondary help they can get with Chidobe Awuzie nursing a foot injury.
Waynes is in the second-year of a three-year, $42 million contract.
