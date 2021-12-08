Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Bengals' Defense Could Get a Boost This Week With Return of Trae Waynes

    Waynes' return could come at the perfect time.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Trae Waynes was cleared to practice on Wednesday and the veteran could suit up this week against the 49ers. 

    "Trae feels good, ready to practice, ready to go. Being on the rehab field is one thing, taking some physical reps, we’ll take a look at him this week," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "If we feel confident in what we see, he feels confident enough, there’s a great chance he could be ready to go."

    Waynes has appeared in just two of a possible 28 games for the Bengals over the past two seasons. The 29-year-old has five tackles this year, but suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Packers. He's been on injured reserve since Oct. 12. 

    The Bengals can use all of the secondary help they can get with Chidobe Awuzie nursing a foot injury. 

    Waynes is in the second-year of a three-year, $42 million contract.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust

    Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice

    Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

    Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

    Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

    NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Read More

    Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Trae Waynes
    GM Report

    Bengals' Defense Could Get a Boost This Week With Return of Trae Waynes

    11 seconds ago
    Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Russell Wilson Willing to Waive No-Trade Clause for Three Teams

    1 hour ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans outside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) tackles Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (40) and forces a fumble during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Injury Fallout: Bengals Should Be Interested in Recently Released Linebacker

    4 hours ago
    Trae Waynes
    News

    Bengals Get Good News About Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith

    6 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: How Defenses Are Taking Away Chase and Ways the Bengals Can Get Him More Involved

    6 hours ago
    Jessie Bates, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Baltimore ravens
    News

    Podcast: The Loss of Logan Wilson, Joe Burrow's Pocket Presence and More

    7 hours ago
    LOGAN WILSON
    News

    Logan Wilson Expected to Miss Extended Time With Shoulder Injury

    22 hours ago
    Joe Burrow Chargers
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Injuries Shouldn't Be the Bengals' Biggest Concern as They Make Playoff Push

    23 hours ago