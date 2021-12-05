Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Postgame Observations: Chargers Crush Bengals 41-22 in AFC Showdown

    Cincinnati falls to 7-5 on the season.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals were hoping to win three-straight games for the first time since 2015, but the Chargers had other plans. 

    Los Angeles never trailed in Sunday's 41-22 win over Cincinnati. 

    The Bengals rallied after putting themselves in a big hole. They trailed 24-0 early in the second quarter, following back-to-back turnovers to start the game. 

    Cincinnati scored 22-straight points to cut the lead to 24-22 late in the third quarter, but that was as close as they got. 

    The Bengals fall to 7-5 on the season. Here are some postgame observations:

    Turnovers

    The Chargers had three turnovers in the game, which allowed the Bengals to make it competitive, but Cincinnati had too many mistakes of their own. 

    The Bengals had four turnovers—two in the first quarter and two in the fourth quarter—that sealed their fate. The Chargers scored 17 points off the Bengals' turnovers, including a 61-yard scoop and score by Tevaughn Campbell that gave the Chargers a two possession lead in the fourth quarter.

    Joe Mixon dropped the ball after receiving a handoff from Joe Burrow and Campbell picked it up and gave the Chargers the breathing room they needed to secure the win.

    Injuries

    Both teams suffered key injuries. Star defensive end Joey Bosa missed most of the game with a concussion. 

    The Bengals entered Sunday's game without starting offensive linemen Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins. They lost linebackers Logan Wilson and Markus Bailey to shoulder injuries on Sunday.

    Top cornerback Chidobe Awuzie missed the entire second half with a foot injury. 

    The Bengals were relatively healthy for the first half of the season, but it appears like their injury luck has ended.

    QB1

    It was a rough day for Burrow. He played well, but suffered a right pinkie finger injury midway through the first half. 

    The 24-year-old was as animated as I've ever seen him in the second quarter. He was visibly frustrated multiple times, including when the Bengals were called for a delay of game out of a timeout following Tee Higgins' 29-yard touchdown. They were going to go for a two-point conversion before the penalty.

    The fact that he stayed in the game shows how tough he is. The Chargers sacked Burrow six times and had 11 quarterback hits.  

    Burrow never left the game due to the injury, but the pinky clearly impacted him in the second half. He completed 24-of-40 passes for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for a score. 

    Burrow's first interception was Ja'Marr Chase's fault. The rookie would've likely scored a long touchdown, but he bobbled the pass up in the air and Michael Davis intercepted it. The Chargers scored five plays later. 

    Two Streaks

    Mixon's 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter extends his streak. He's scored in nine-straight games. 

    Meanwhile, defensive end Trey Hendrickson extended his sack streak to eight games—which is a franchise record. 

    Odd Runs

    The Chargers scored 24-straight points at the start of the game. The Bengals answered with 22-points of their own. Los Angeles responded by scoring 19-straight and cruised to the win. 

    Up Next

    The Bengals host the 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET. 

    © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
