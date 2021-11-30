Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow's Toughness Might be His Best Leadership Quality

    "The team feeds off that."
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Star quarterback Joe Burrow helped the Bengals do something they hadn't done in his lifetime: beat the Steelers three times in a row. 

    He went toe-to-toe with T.J. Watt following a second quarter interception. And while his teammates might've taken exception to Watt's block on Burrow, head coach Zac Taylor believes toughness is one of his best leadership qualities. 

    “I think Joe thinks deep down he’s a linebacker,” Taylor told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “That’s what he thinks. And that’s kinda how he plays sometimes, and sometimes I gotta hold my breath when he plays that way. But that’s just the mentality he has. And he’s the son of a coach. He’s grown up around football, he’s grown up around being tough and then understanding what toughness is, how that can help you as a leader.

    "You don’t always have to just be the most vocal guy yelling and screaming at everybody. You lead through toughness, you lead through knowing what you’re going to do and accomplishing the task that you’re supposed to accomplish. And Joe does that. He’s our linebacker playing quarterback right now, and the team really responds and feeds off of that.”

    Not many quarterbacks draw linebacker comparisons. Not only did Burrow and Watt lock up, but the 24-year-old signal-caller sprinted downfield in hopes of blocking for Joe Mixon in the second half with the Bengals up by four scores.

    Mixon had a head start on Burrow, but the fact that the quarterback stayed in the play is something that likely caught the attention of his teammates and coaches. 

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs down field on a carry with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals

    The Bengals are 7-4 for a lot of reasons. Having a franchise quarterback like No. 9 is No. 1 on the list. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 12 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Makes Picks

    Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Keys to Victory

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Read More

    Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

    Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

    Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rolls out during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow's Toughness Might be His Best Leadership Quality

    18 seconds ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Hit on Joe Burrow

    15 hours ago
    Thad Moss
    News

    Thad Moss Dealing With Injury, Expected to Miss Extended Time

    15 hours ago
    Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Panthers Get Bad News About Star RB Christian McCaffrey

    16 hours ago
    Jack Conklin
    News

    Browns' Standout Offensive Lineman to Miss Rest of Season

    19 hours ago
    Steelers
    News

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Blowout Win Over Steelers

    20 hours ago
    Najee Harris
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win Over the Steelers

    23 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs down field on a carry with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Down Look: Bengals Stomp Steelers in Historic Win

    Nov 29, 2021