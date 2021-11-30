Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow's Toughness Might be His Best Leadership Quality

CINCINNATI — Star quarterback Joe Burrow helped the Bengals do something they hadn't done in his lifetime: beat the Steelers three times in a row.

He went toe-to-toe with T.J. Watt following a second quarter interception. And while his teammates might've taken exception to Watt's block on Burrow, head coach Zac Taylor believes toughness is one of his best leadership qualities.

“I think Joe thinks deep down he’s a linebacker,” Taylor told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “That’s what he thinks. And that’s kinda how he plays sometimes, and sometimes I gotta hold my breath when he plays that way. But that’s just the mentality he has. And he’s the son of a coach. He’s grown up around football, he’s grown up around being tough and then understanding what toughness is, how that can help you as a leader.

"You don’t always have to just be the most vocal guy yelling and screaming at everybody. You lead through toughness, you lead through knowing what you’re going to do and accomplishing the task that you’re supposed to accomplish. And Joe does that. He’s our linebacker playing quarterback right now, and the team really responds and feeds off of that.”

Not many quarterbacks draw linebacker comparisons. Not only did Burrow and Watt lock up, but the 24-year-old signal-caller sprinted downfield in hopes of blocking for Joe Mixon in the second half with the Bengals up by four scores.

Mixon had a head start on Burrow, but the fact that the quarterback stayed in the play is something that likely caught the attention of his teammates and coaches.

© Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bengals are 7-4 for a lot of reasons. Having a franchise quarterback like No. 9 is No. 1 on the list.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Makes Picks

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Keys to Victory

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook