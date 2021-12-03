Former NFL Quarterback Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert

Burrow and Herbert will always be connected after being in the 2020 draft class.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chargers and keep pace in the AFC playoff race on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

As big is this game is for both teams' postseason chances, the quarterbacks are the main storyline going into the crucial matchup.

The Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chargers took Justin Herbert five picks later with the sixth overall selection.

Both quarterbacks had great success as rookies before Burrow suffered a torn left ACL and MCL in Week 11 against Washington.

The injury derailed what would've likely been a tight Offensive Rookie of the Year race. Herbert won the award and some believe he's the top quarterback to come out of the 2020 draft class.

Burrow's back and has the Bengals in position to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. Herbert's Chargers are also vying for a playoff spot.

So which signal-caller would you pick if you were starting a franchise? Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his thoughts earlier this week.

"Joseph Burrow. This is relatively easy for me," Orlovsky said. "I think the world of Justin Herbert, I think he's going to win an MVP in this league, but... and I've said this many times, ever since I was down on the field to watch that National Championship game and do the megacast for ESPN, I walked away thinking Joe Burrow was different.

"I think Joe Burrow has that old school mindset of 'I want to make you and your fan base feel pain on a weekly basis. Like I wanna be the guy that you all hate because I'm so good.'"

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Burrow is second in the NFL in yards-per-attempt (8.4), ninth in quarterback rating (101.6), ninth in touchdown passes (22) and 11th in passing yards.

He also has the Bengals in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

"I did not think he was gonna play this well this year coming off of that ACL," Orlovsky said. "I think he's playing point guard at a remarkable level for this offense. If you look at his ball distribution lately, it's like Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, (Tyler) Boyd. And I just think he's got that Aaron Rodgers in him, that Tom Brady, that killer mindset, that killer instinct. I'm not saying Justin Herbert doesn't have it, but I think there's guys that come into the NFL that have it at a rare, very difficult to measure level and I think Joe Burrow has that."

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Hakeem Adeniji Decision Appears to be Paying Off For Bengals

Look: Joe Burrow, 10 Other Bengals to Wear Custom Cleats on Sunday

Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook