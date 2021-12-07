Did Herbert Outplay Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs in After Chargers' Win Over Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Chargers beat the Bengals 41-22 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

It was the first matchup between Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Both quarterbacks have changed the trajectory of their respective franchises after being taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Herbert competed 26-of-35 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a 118.4 quarterback rating.

Burrow suffered a dislocated right pinkie on Cincinnati's first drive, but still managed to complete 24-of-40 attempts for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for a score.

Despite posting a worse statline, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky says Burrow outplayed Herbert.

"Tape, tape, tape," Orlovsky tweeted. "Unpopular but truth: Burrow outplayed Herbert-by a lot."

Pro Football Focus agreed with the former NFL signal-caller.

Burrow had a higher passing grade according to PFF, more big time throws and his weapons dropped four passes, including what looked like a 70+ yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase that ended up becoming an interception.

Sunday's game was wacky and the Bengals beat themselves, but it was entertaining. Despite the loss, Cincinnati is still in the playoff hunt. Here's how they stack up against the Chargers and the rest of the AFC.

