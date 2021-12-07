Did Herbert Outplay Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs in After Chargers' Win Over Bengals

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs in After Chargers' Win Over Bengals

    Los Angeles beat Cincinnati 41-22 on Sunday.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Chargers beat the Bengals 41-22 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    It was the first matchup between Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Both quarterbacks have changed the trajectory of their respective franchises after being taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

    Herbert competed 26-of-35 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a 118.4 quarterback rating. 

    Burrow suffered a dislocated right pinkie on Cincinnati's first drive, but still managed to complete 24-of-40 attempts for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for a score. 

    Despite posting a worse statline, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky says Burrow outplayed Herbert. 

    "Tape, tape, tape," Orlovsky tweeted. "Unpopular but truth: Burrow outplayed Herbert-by a lot."

    For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

    Pro Football Focus agreed with the former NFL signal-caller. 

    Burrow had a higher passing grade according to PFF, more big time throws and his weapons dropped four passes, including what looked like a 70+ yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase that ended up becoming an interception.

    Sunday's game was wacky and the Bengals beat themselves, but it was entertaining. Despite the loss, Cincinnati is still in the playoff hunt. Here's how they stack up against the Chargers and the rest of the AFC.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

    Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

    Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

    NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

    Read More

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert
    GM Report

    Did Herbert Outplay Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs in After Chargers' Win Over Bengals

    just now
    Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon
    News

    Podcast: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Best Throws in Sunday's Loss to Chargers

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chargers Star Tests Positive for COVID-19 One Day After Playing Bengals

    14 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Burrow, Wilson, Reiff, Hopkins and Awuzie

    16 hours ago
    Logan Wilson
    News

    Injury Expert Shares Thoughts on Logan Wilson's Shoulder

    18 hours ago
    LOGAN WILSON
    News

    Injury Updates: The Latest on Logan Wilson and Markus Bailey

    20 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Down Look: Bengals Fumble Away Chances Against Chargers

    14 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Week 13 Loss to the Chargers

    22 hours ago