    • December 2, 2021
    Ja'Marr Chase Losing Ground in Offensive Rookie of the Year Race With Mac Jones

    Chase was the favorite earlier in the season.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is falling behind in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

    He has 50 receptions for 906 yards and eight touchdowns this season, but his production has dipped in recent weeks with opposing defenses double teaming him more than they were at the start of the year.

    Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has emerged as the top rookie signal-caller. New England has won six games in a row and they're the second seed in the AFC.

    Jones has completed 70.3% of his passes this season, while throwing for 2,850 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

    Chase is still on pace to finish with 77 receptions for 1,400 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He's having a monster season, but it might not be enough to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

    Jones is the clear favorite according to Bet Online. Chase is the only other option currently on the board. Check out the current odds and how they've evolved throughout the season below.

    Mac Jones (-400)

    Ja'Marr Chase (+250)

