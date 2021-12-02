Ja'Marr Chase Losing Ground in Offensive Rookie of the Year Race With Mac Jones
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is falling behind in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.
He has 50 receptions for 906 yards and eight touchdowns this season, but his production has dipped in recent weeks with opposing defenses double teaming him more than they were at the start of the year.
Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has emerged as the top rookie signal-caller. New England has won six games in a row and they're the second seed in the AFC.
Jones has completed 70.3% of his passes this season, while throwing for 2,850 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel
Chase is still on pace to finish with 77 receptions for 1,400 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He's having a monster season, but it might not be enough to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Jones is the clear favorite according to Bet Online. Chase is the only other option currently on the board. Check out the current odds and how they've evolved throughout the season below.
Mac Jones (-400)
Ja'Marr Chase (+250)
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense
Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase
Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers
Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness
Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Read More
Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10
Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving
Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas
Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders
All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas
Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend
Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season
Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews
Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year
Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments
Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"
Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals