The Bengals are 7-4 and currently the fifth seed in the AFC.

CINCINNATI — Will Zac Taylor win Coach of the Year?

It's a question that most would've laughed at a few months ago, but the third-year head coach has the Bengals in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Cincinnati is 7-4 and currently the fifth seed in the AFC. Taylor's offense is hitting its' stride. Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and company have scored 31 points or more in five of their last six games.

Taylor's Coach of the Year odds have gotten a big boost due to the Bengals' recent success.

He has the third-highest odds of winning the award (+800) according to BetOnline.

Bill Belichick (+175) and Kliff Kingsbury (+300) firmly ahead of Taylor from an odds standpoint, but if the Bengals 4-2 or better and make the playoffs this season after winning just six games in the past two years, then there's no reason why he can't win the award.

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Check out the complete odds below.

Bill Belichick +175

Kliff Kingsbury +300

Zac Taylor +800

Matt LaFleur +900

Mike Vrabel +1800

Ron Rivera +2000

Mike McCarthy +2500

Brandon Staley +2500

Sean McVay +2800

John Harbaugh +2800

Sean McDermott +2800

Bruce Arians +4000

Kyle Shanahan +4000

Frank Reich +4000

Andy Reid +5000

Brian Flores +5000

Rich BIssacia +5500

Joe Judge +8000

Nick Sirianni +10000

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Makes Picks

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Keys to Victory

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook