Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase
CINCINNATI — Will Zac Taylor win Coach of the Year?
It's a question that most would've laughed at a few months ago, but the third-year head coach has the Bengals in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Cincinnati is 7-4 and currently the fifth seed in the AFC. Taylor's offense is hitting its' stride. Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and company have scored 31 points or more in five of their last six games.
Taylor's Coach of the Year odds have gotten a big boost due to the Bengals' recent success.
He has the third-highest odds of winning the award (+800) according to BetOnline.
Bill Belichick (+175) and Kliff Kingsbury (+300) firmly ahead of Taylor from an odds standpoint, but if the Bengals 4-2 or better and make the playoffs this season after winning just six games in the past two years, then there's no reason why he can't win the award.
Check out the complete odds below.
Bill Belichick +175
Kliff Kingsbury +300
Zac Taylor +800
Matt LaFleur +900
Mike Vrabel +1800
Ron Rivera +2000
Mike McCarthy +2500
Brandon Staley +2500
Sean McVay +2800
John Harbaugh +2800
Sean McDermott +2800
Bruce Arians +4000
Kyle Shanahan +4000
Frank Reich +4000
Andy Reid +5000
Brian Flores +5000
Rich BIssacia +5500
Joe Judge +8000
Nick Sirianni +10000
