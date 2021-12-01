Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    The Bengals are 7-4 and currently the fifth seed in the AFC.
    CINCINNATI — Will Zac Taylor win Coach of the Year? 

    It's a question that most would've laughed at a few months ago, but the third-year head coach has the Bengals in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. 

    Cincinnati is 7-4 and currently the fifth seed in the AFC. Taylor's offense is hitting its' stride. Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and company have scored 31 points or more in five of their last six games. 

    Taylor's Coach of the Year odds have gotten a big boost due to the Bengals' recent success. 

    He has the third-highest odds of winning the award (+800) according to BetOnline

    Bill Belichick (+175) and Kliff Kingsbury (+300) firmly ahead of Taylor from an odds standpoint, but if the Bengals 4-2 or better and make the playoffs this season after winning just six games in the past two years, then there's no reason why he can't win the award. 

    Check out the complete odds below

    Bill Belichick +175

    Kliff Kingsbury +300

    Zac Taylor +800

    Matt LaFleur +900

    Mike Vrabel +1800

    Ron Rivera +2000

    Mike McCarthy +2500

    Brandon Staley +2500

    Sean McVay +2800

    John Harbaugh +2800

    Sean McDermott +2800

    Bruce Arians +4000

    Kyle Shanahan +4000

    Frank Reich +4000

    Andy Reid +5000

    Brian Flores +5000

    Rich BIssacia +5500

    Joe Judge +8000

    Nick Sirianni +10000

