CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor entered the season with a 6-25-1 record. His first two years didn't go the way he had hoped, but things appear to be trending in the right direction.

The Bengals are 4-2, they're coming off of a 23-point win over the Lions, and they have a chance to move into first place in the AFC North with a win over the Ravens this Sunday.

Taylor isn't satisfied, despite having early season success.

"Winning is fun. Being in the locker room postgame. But again, our standard has to keep raising. And that’s where the fun will happen. We haven’t hit the fun part yet," Taylor said. "I’m happy for our guys because of the things you just mentioned. They’ve been through a lot over two years, especially people that have been here. But I’ve been a part of fun. And the fun is coming if we can just keep raising our standard and be a consistent football team. The fun happens in January and February."

The Bengals are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. With guys like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, D.J. Reader and Trey Hendrickson leading the way, they like their chances on Sunday in Baltimore.

"It's a whole new group. It's a whole different mindset, a change in mindset. Everything is different," safety Vonn Bell said about the 2021 Bengals. "It's night and day different. You can tell that on film with the guys that we brought in, with the guys that stayed and everybody bought in, and it's one big family. We always hold each other accountable and we don't want to let that person down next to next to us. So, we're all playing as one tribe, and we go we go as the team goes, and that's what we're showing week in and week out."

Taylor hasn't beat the Ravens since he was hired in 2019. He'll look to change that this Sunday in Baltimore. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

