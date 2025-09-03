All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: A Rare Occurence Following First Opening Week Practice

gearing up for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) walk together during Cincinnati Bengals Practice in Cincinnati on Aug. 21, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a pretty clean bill of health in the opening practice injury report of the 2025 season.

The team's official post listed zero injuries for the opening session this week. A rare fantastic sight for any NFL team. Two players are on injured reserve right now in Cedric Johnson and Daijahn Anthony.

Head coach Zac Taylor touched on his excitement for the season during his weekly press conference.

"Yeah, I'm excited about where our team's at," Taylor said. "I think we got all the work done we need to get done. Put together three great days of practice, clean it up on Saturday, and get ready to go ... It's a really focused team right now. There's an urgency that's ramped up, and I'm excited as I see that and anticipate, feeling it in practice and get these guys ready to go, get themselves ready to go, coaches ready to go. So it's upon us now, and we're excited about it. You can see urgency."

Cincinnati should be close to full strength for Sunday's game after it got through the preseason process without any major injuries to key players.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report / Cincinnati Bengals

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

