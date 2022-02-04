All Bengals Exclusive: Tim Krumrie Enjoying Cincinnati's Magical Playoff Run

The Bengals are one win away from their first World Championship.

The Bengals haven't been in the Super Bowl since January 1989. Cincinnati had four wins the previous season, a top-rated quarterback under center, explosive offensive weapons, and a gritty defense led by their play in the trenches. Sound familiar?

Tim Krumrie was the heart and soul of that defense in 1988.

He attended the AFC Championship Game last Sunday in Kansas City and watched with his family and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Witnessing the Bengals hoist the Lamar Hunt trophy was a moment of closure, as Krumrie’s son pointed out to him, from his gruesome leg injury in Super Bowl XXIII. Krumrie had fractures in his tibia, fibula, and ankle. It's considered to be the worst injury in Super Bowl history. He suffered the gruesome injury as he tackled 49ers running back Roger Craig midway through the first quarter. Cincinnati would eventually fall to San Francisco 20-16.

“It is so hard to get there [to the Super Bowl],” Krumrie told All Bengals. “I would break the other leg to get back to the Super Bowl.”

After Krumrie’s leg was aircasted and he was taken off the field, the nose tackle wanted to stay in the locker room as long as possible to cheer on his teammates. Medical professionals would have to eventually advise Krumrie to go to the hospital in risk of further damage.

Doctors inserted a 15-inch steel rod into his leg. Krumrie rehabbed and returned for the start of the 1989 season in just under eight months. He didn't miss a game in his career and would play six more seasons after the injury.

Similarly, Joe Burrow rehabbed and returned in 10 months to start this season after tearing his ACL and MCL in his left knee last November.

“As someone who also went through a rehab and returned the next season, his [Burrow] work ethic is off the charts,” Krumrie said. “Rehab is hard.”

Burrow’s work ethic is one reason why he's a special talent. Krumrie praised what the quarterback is able to do on the field, but said it’s evident that Burrow takes pride in his game preparation. Krumrie believes Burrow has the confidence of Boomer Esiason and football awareness of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Krumrie has gotten a firsthand look at the difference Burrow has made upon his arrival in Cincinnati after moving back to the city in 2018. The Bengals legend has enjoyed watching this team evolve and grow.

Krumrie describes this current Bengals team as a close-knit, unselfish group, which is a lot like the 1988 team.

The culture switch in the locker room has been a turning point to the team's success this season. It started when players trusted and bought into Zac Taylor’s plan, and continued this past offseason when the likes of Burrow, Sam Hubbard, Tyler Boyd, and Jessie Bates recruited free agents to the Queen City. They set the standard of leaving egos at the door and coming together as one.

He believes the free agent additions have made a significant difference. The Bengals have committed over $100 million to free agents in each of the last two offseasons, which is an one example of the culture shift that's taken place at Paul Brown Stadium.

Trey Hendrickson and D.J. Reader are two of Krumrie’s favorite players to watch. Both remind Krumrie of himself because they play with a high motor and have a never give up mentality. Hendrickson and Reader have been worth every penny of their contracts since signing with the Bengals as they have made big plays when needed and performed at the top of their position groups.

Through their free agent signings and draft classes, the Bengals have assembled a talented roster that has been counted out since the beginning of the season. C.J. Uzomah coined the term “Why not us?” during a training camp media session in response to the doubters entering the season. It turned into the team’s slogan throughout the year as they knew this team was special, a similar vibe in the Bengals locker room in 1988.

“We all felt we were destined to make it to the Super Bowl,” Krumrie said. “We knew it would happen.”

Krumrie is confident this Bengals team can do what the 1988 team ultimately could not: finish the job and bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Paul Brown Stadium.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Exclusive: Andrew Whitworth Reflects on Time With Bengals Ahead of Super Bowl

Joe Cool: Burrow Downplays Game Prep Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Watch: Multiple Bengals Mic'd Up for AFC Championship Win Over Chiefs

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Super Bowl LVI

Andrew Whitworth Looking Forward to Facing Bengals in Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Strived to be Like Tom Brady in One Key Area

Evan McPherson Files for 'Money Mac' Trademark

Tom Brady Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness Ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow: "Go Win It All"

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

How Lou Anarumo Shut Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Bengals Underdogs in Super Bowl Matchup Against Rams

Bengals to Play Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Title Win Over Chiefs

Listen: Hoard & Lapham's Radio Call of McPherson's Game Winner

Instant Reaction: Bengals Super Bowl Bound After OT Win Over Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs in AFC Title Game

Bengals' D-Line Transformation Critical to Success

Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday

Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game

What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright

Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver

Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast