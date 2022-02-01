Joe Burrow Strived to be Like Tom Brady in One Key Area
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been compared to Tom Brady a lot over the past few years.
It turns out the 25-year-old strived to be like Brady in one key area after watching the former Patriots star get up after a devastating hit from Bills cornerback Nate Clements during the 2004 season.
"My earliest memory of something like that from a quarterback was when Tom, I think you were playing the Bills and you were running to the right and you slid and somebody just knocked your head off," Burrow said on the 'Let's Go!' podcast. "Helmet goes flying. You got up so fast and I saw that and I was like 'I wanna be like that. I'm gonna do that. I forgot how old I was, I was probably in middle school at this point. I just remember that vividly and trying to model myself after that."
Brady praised Burrow's toughness earlier in the interview. The Bengals quarterback proceeded to tell that story about watching that play and wanting to pop up from big hits just like Brady did in that moment.
Brady retired from the NFL on Tuesday, which makes this story that much better.
Listen to the entire interview below and watch Clements' hit on Brady here.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Evan McPherson Files for 'Money Mac' Trademark
Tom Brady Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness Ahead of Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow: "Go Win It All"
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs
How Lou Anarumo Shut Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
Bengals Underdogs in Super Bowl Matchup Against Rams
Bengals to Play Rams in Super Bowl LVI
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Title Win Over Chiefs
Listen: Hoard & Lapham's Radio Call of McPherson's Game Winner
Instant Reaction: Bengals Super Bowl Bound After OT Win Over Chiefs
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs in AFC Title Game
Key Matchups in Bengals AFC Title Game Matchup With Chiefs
Bengals' D-Line Transformation Critical to Success
Bengals at Chiefs: What to Watch for in AFC Title Game
Bengals All Business Heading Into AFC Championship Game
Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday
Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game
Read More
What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright
Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver
Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity
Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs
Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans
Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win
Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick
Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans
Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville
Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing
Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense
Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense
Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win
Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals
Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend
Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders
Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals