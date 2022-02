Joe Burrow Strived to be Like Tom Brady in One Key Area

"I just remember that vividly and trying to model myself after that."

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been compared to Tom Brady a lot over the past few years.

It turns out the 25-year-old strived to be like Brady in one key area after watching the former Patriots star get up after a devastating hit from Bills cornerback Nate Clements during the 2004 season.

"My earliest memory of something like that from a quarterback was when Tom, I think you were playing the Bills and you were running to the right and you slid and somebody just knocked your head off," Burrow said on the 'Let's Go!' podcast. "Helmet goes flying. You got up so fast and I saw that and I was like 'I wanna be like that. I'm gonna do that. I forgot how old I was, I was probably in middle school at this point. I just remember that vividly and trying to model myself after that."

Brady praised Burrow's toughness earlier in the interview. The Bengals quarterback proceeded to tell that story about watching that play and wanting to pop up from big hits just like Brady did in that moment.

Brady retired from the NFL on Tuesday, which makes this story that much better.

Listen to the entire interview below and watch Clements' hit on Brady here.

