Postgame Observations: Bengals Rally Past Chiefs 27-24, Advance to Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals' magical run continues.
Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime and Cincinnati beat Kansas City 27-24 to advance to the Super Bowl.
The Bengals rallied from an 18-point first half deficit to get the win.
Vonn Bell intercepted Patrick Mahomes in overtime, which put the offense in position to drive for the game winning score.
Here are some postgame observations.
What a Comeback
Cincinnati trailed 21-3 in the second quarter. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game and things were looking bleak for Zac Taylor's squad.
The defense stepped up and the offense did just enough to spark a Bengals' rally.
Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a two-yard touchdown, then he hit Trent Taylor on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21 late in the third quarter.
The Bengals eventually took a 24-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs kicked a field goal as time expired to force overtime.
Stellar Rookie
McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts on Sunday, including a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter and the game winner. He's 12-for-12 this postseason.
He's made three 50+ yard field goals in the playoffs.
Tough Defense
The Bengals' defense played great after a shaky start to the game. They held the Chiefs scoreless on six-straight possessions. They forced four punts, B.J. Hill reel in an interception and Cincinnati kept Kansas City out of the endzone after they opted to go for it from on the two-yard line on the final play of the first half.
The Bengals sacked Mahomes four times—all in the second half.
Run Joe, Run
Burrow is known for his arm, but he leaned on his legs in critical situations on Sunday. He finished with 28 rushing yards and ran for four first downs.
Burrow completed 23-of-38 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Up Next
The Bengals will play the winner of the Rams-49ers game in Super Bowl SVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
