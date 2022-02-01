Tom Brady Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness Ahead of Super Bowl Showdown With Rams

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has taken a lot of hits this season. He's been sacked 63 times and hit a ton, yet he never gets rattled and always keeps his composure.

Tom Brady praised the Bengals' star on the 'Let's Go!' podcast when Jim Gray asked about Burrow's toughness.

"I love it. I love it. There's very few ways to display toughness from a quarterback because we don't play at the line of scrimmage, we don't block, we don't tackle. We don't have to go hit anybody, but the way that we can show our toughness is you can stand in the pocket and make throws," Brady said. "And sometimes you get the sh-- knocked out of you and you gotta get up and just go onto the next play and you don't want to ever show anyone 'man, he really got me good on that.' I think what I love about Joe's game is he does just that. He gets knocked down, he gets up and he's ready for the next play.

"Joe stands in there and makes plays. Get knocked down and he gets up and I think from a defensive standpoint sometimes that's discouraging too. Sometimes they feel like 'man, they got me really good on that,' but they see you get up and they're like sh--, I can't get this guy out of the game."

Burrow chatted with Brady and Gray for several minutes on the podcast. Listen to the full interview below.

