Rams Favored Over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

KANSAS CITY — The Bengals are underdogs in their Super Bowl LVI matchup with the Rams.

Los Angeles opened as a 3.5-point favorite according to SI Sportsbook, but the line moved to four points as of Monday morning. The over/under for the game is 49.5.

It isn't surprising to see the Rams favored in this game. They're playing in their home stadium, which is certainly an advantage.

The Bengals were underdogs against the Titans in the Divisional Round. They were also underdogs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Cincinnati is just one win away from a World Championship. They haven't been in this position since 1988.

