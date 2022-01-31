Skip to main content
Rams Favored Over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Rams Favored Over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati has won three-straight playoff games for the first time in franchise history.

© Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati has won three-straight playoff games for the first time in franchise history.

KANSAS CITY — The Bengals are underdogs in their Super Bowl LVI matchup with the Rams. 

Los Angeles opened as a 3.5-point favorite according to SI Sportsbook, but the line moved to four points as of Monday morning. The over/under for the game is 49.5. 

It isn't surprising to see the Rams favored in this game. They're playing in their home stadium, which is certainly an advantage. 

The Bengals were underdogs against the Titans in the Divisional Round. They were also underdogs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati is just one win away from a World Championship. They haven't been in this position since 1988. 

For more on the win, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals to Play Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Title Win Over Chiefs

Listen: Hoard & Lapham's Radio Call of McPherson's Game Winner

Instant Reaction: Bengals Super Bowl Bound After OT Win Over Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs in AFC Title Game

Key Matchups in Bengals AFC Title Game Matchup With Chiefs

Bengals' D-Line Transformation Critical to Success

Bengals at Chiefs: What to Watch for in AFC Title Game

Bengals All Business Heading Into AFC Championship Game

Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday

Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game

What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright

Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver

Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity

Read More

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during the AFC Championship trophy celebration after the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 106
News

Rams Favored Over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

1 minute ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the fourth quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, to advance to the Super Bowl. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 356
AllBengals Insiders+

Dropping 8: How Lou Anarumo Stifled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' Offense

1 hour ago
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (left) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrate after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals to Play Rams in Super Bowl LVI

12 hours ago
Evan McPherson, Kevin Huber
Gameday

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Call of Evan McPherson's Game Winning Kick

12 hours ago
Evan McPherson celebration
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Championship Win Over the Chiefs

13 hours ago
Joe Burrow
Gameday

Instant Reaction: These Bengals Are Different, Beat Chiefs in OT to Advance to Super Bowl

14 hours ago
JOe Burrow Chiefs123
Gameday

Postgame Observations: Bengals Rally Past Chiefs 27-24, Advance to Super Bowl

15 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws Touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals and Chiefs Tied 21-21

16 hours ago