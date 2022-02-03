Skip to main content

Joe Burrow on Preparing for Super Bowl LVI: 'It Just Feels Like Another Week'

The Bengals are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be playing in their first Super Bowl in more than three decades, but life at Paul Brown Stadium doesn't feel different on Thursday afternoon.

"It really doesn't. Coming into this week, game prep, it just feels like another week," star quarterback Joe Burrow said. "Obviously it's the Super Bowl and we're gonna have to try to eliminate as many distractions as we can, but it feels normal."

The Bengals will leave for Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 8, so they can go through a normal week of preparation ahead of the big game. 

They celebrated the win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but now they're focused on the Rams. 

Head coach Zac Taylor is hoping to make game prep feel as normal as possible ahead of Super Bowl LVI. 

"That's our best bet is to get everybody to focus in on how important winning this game is," Taylor said. "Being a Super Bowl champion, you carry that for a lifetime. Enjoying the Super Bowl process is a 10 day enjoyment factor. We want something much longer than that."

Taylor and the Bengals will certainly get something that lasts forever if they can upset the Rams. Los Angeles is favored in Super Bowl LVI

For more on the matchup, watch the video below

