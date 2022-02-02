Andrew Whitworth Looking Forward to Facing Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The 40-year-old spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are Super Bowl bound and they're going to have to beat a familiar face if they're going to win their first world championship.

The Rams have added plenty of talented veterans over the past few years, but Andrew Whitworth was one of the biggest keys to their turnaround.

The longtime Bengals left tackle signed with Los Angeles in March 2017. Since then he's anchored the Rams' offensive line and helped them reach two Super Bowls.

They lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. Now Whitworth has to play against the team that drafted him in 2006. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Cincinnati.

“I told Zac Taylor last night when we spoke, both places have my heart and people that I believe in," Whitworth said on Monday. "Really special and a cool moment for me to get to play in this game and play against a place that means so much to me."

Taylor spent two seasons as a Rams assistant coach before the Bengals hired him as their head coach in 2019.

Cincinnati's turnaround this season is similar to what happened to the Rams in 2017 when Whitworth got to Los Angeles. The difference is this Bengals team is already in the Super Bowl. A stunning turnaround after finishing just 4-11-1 in 2020.

“Just watching them from afar this season has been exciting,” Whitworth said. “I am excited for Zac and the city of Cincinnati. They are seeing what a great guy, leader, and coach he is. And then obviously there is the young talent they have added and how special of a player Joe Burrow is.”

The Rams are favored over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

For more on the game, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

