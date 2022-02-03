Watch: Mic'd Up Episode Featuring Chase, Burrow and Other Bengals During AFC Championship

Skip to main content

Watch: Mic'd Up Episode Featuring Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and Other Bengals During AFC Championship

This is a must-watch for Bengals fans.

CINCINNATI — The NFL captured plenty of Bengals' reactions throughout the AFC Championship Game. 

From Ja'Marr Chase to Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Joe Mixon, watch reactions of multiple players. The first 18 minutes of the video features Cincinnati's win over Kansas City. Watch it below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Super Bowl LVI

Andrew Whitworth Looking Forward to Facing Bengals in Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Strived to be Like Tom Brady in One Key Area

Evan McPherson Files for 'Money Mac' Trademark

Tom Brady Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness Ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow: "Go Win It All"

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

How Lou Anarumo Shut Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Bengals Underdogs in Super Bowl Matchup Against Rams

Bengals to Play Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Title Win Over Chiefs

Listen: Hoard & Lapham's Radio Call of McPherson's Game Winner

Read More

Instant Reaction: Bengals Super Bowl Bound After OT Win Over Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs in AFC Title Game

Bengals' D-Line Transformation Critical to Success

Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday

Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game

What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright

Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver

Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) admire the AFC Championship trophy at the conclusion of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, to advance to the Super Bowl. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 1556
News

Watch: Mic'd Up Episode Featuring Chase, Burrow and Other Bengals During AFC Championship

11 seconds ago
Joe BUrrow, Quinton Spain, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Riley Reiff
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Super Bowl LVI Storylines, Injury News and a Joe Burrow's Mindset

29 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) high fives fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: The Latest on C.J. Uzomah, Trey Hendrickson, Cam Sample and Josh Tupou

15 hours ago
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja'Marr Chase
News

Here's What Clyde Edwards-Helaire Said to Ja'Marr Chase During Emotional Conversation After AFC Title Game

18 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
News

Bengals Uniform Combo for Super Bowl LVI Revealed

20 hours ago
Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) reacts with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

First Look: Tee Higgins Wears Jersey With Super Bowl LVI Logo

20 hours ago
Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (77) reacts during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Whitworth Looking Forward to Facing Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

23 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Joe Burrow's Magic and Sweet Lou Comes Through

Feb 2, 2022