Cincinnati Bengals Should Go All-In on Offensive Identity, Trade for Star Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals should trade for Cooper Kupp.
Yes, Cooper Kupp. The same guy that helped the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The former All-Pro that is on the trade block ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.
Why would the Bengals trade for a star wide receiver when they already have Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins?
The Bengals adding Kupp to their roster is a lot like what the Ravens did with Derrick Henry. Baltimore is a run-first offense that was already hard to stop. Giving Lamar Jackson a 250-pound beast that can break off an 80-yard run at a moments notice feels like a cheat code.
"It's cheating," Ja'Marr Chase said earlier this month. "If I'm playing Madden, RPO read with them two... In real life, they're still doing the same thing. It's a great duo they have back there."
It's time for the Bengals to find their Henry. No, that doesn't mean they need to add a big, physical running back.
They should be honest about what they are: a pass-first offense that wants to throw the ball all over the field.
The Ravens took advantage of the situation when Henry hit free agency for the first time in his career. The Bengals should do the same with an All-Pro wide receiver like Kupp on the trade block.
Putting Chase, Higgins and Kupp on the same team would also feel like a cheat code. Opposing defenses wouldn't be able to guard all three guys.
The Ravens added Henry to their offense and Jackson is thriving. The Baltimore offense looks unstoppable.
What would Joe Burrow do with an elite route runner like Kupp? The 31-year-old has the versatility to play outside or in the slot.
The Rams are reportedly willing to eat some of Kupp's contract to help facilitate a trade. They're also looking for a second round pick in a potential trade.
The Bengals could get the Rams to pay some of Kupp's remaining 2024 salary in exchange for their 2025 third round pick. It could be a conditional selection that becomes a second rounder if Cincinnati wins the Super Bowl this season. The Bengals have $9 million in cap space, so they would be able to absorb the remaining salary that the Rams don't pay in the deal.
Kupp has two years left on his contract after this year, which gives the Bengals an opportunity to keep him around for the forseeable future—especially with Higgins playing on the franchise tag.
The Bengals' roster has its' flaws. Some will say they should bolster the trenches. Others will dismiss the idea of adding a 31-year-old receiver that has a lengthy injury history.
There's some risk, but this is the type of all-in move that could make the Bengals' offense unstoppable.
NFL teams talk a lot about identity. The Bengals know their identity on offense. Putting an elite trio of playmakers around a star quarterback like Burrow makes too much sense.
The Ravens tried to trade for Henry last year, before ultimately signing him in free agency.
Like Kupp, he's on the wrong side of 30 and some believed he was declining.
Fit matters. Henry is a perfect fit in Baltimore. Kupp would be a perfect fit in Cincinnati with Burrow and the Bengals.
Some will say it's farfetched, others will completely dismiss the idea, but the Bengals should trade for Cooper Kupp.
