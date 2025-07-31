DJ Turner II Dialed Into His Improvement Process After Strong Training Camp Practice
CINCINNATI — DJ Turner II had a big day at Bengals training camp practice, but it's onto the next session for the third-year speedster.
Turner is looking to make his mark on the DB room and stack impressive showings one after another.
"Attack today. Review, and just forget about it tomorrow," Turner said to the media after a practice with multiple nice plays. "Do it again. Go back. Review, see if you gotta change. See what you gotta do better. Wake up next day, do it again. That's the main thing."
Cincinnati has some of the best wide receivers in the game. All of which are in camp and completely focused without contract distractions to add even more fuel to the competitive fire.
Turner attacked those tests on Thursday.
"I'm not gonna see better in a game," Turner said about the Cincinnati wide receiver lineup. "I'm not, so that helps all of us, like we're going into the game. It does not matter who we are playing. I'm not gonna see better. So that's what makes all of us better here on the back end and the whole defense."
Turner popping in Year 3 to beef up a heavily criticized secondary last season could do wonders for Cincinnati's overall defense. The Bengals need to find a solid hierarchy on the outside, and Turner is making his case; continuing it into a consistent showing is next.
He did take a leap in Pro Football Focus grading last season from 51.5 overall to 67.8 overall on 508 snaps.
