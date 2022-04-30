Skip to main content

Bengals Trade Up to Select Tycen Anderson With 166th Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to give their defense a boost. They traded up to select Toledo safety Tycen Anderson with the 166th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He had 44 tackles (two for loss), one sack and two passes defensed in 10 games last season. 

Anderson ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. He joins first rounder Dax Hill (4.38) and second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt (4.38) in the Bengals' secondary. Cincinnati's defense is much faster than it was a few days ago. 

