Instant Analysis: Cam Taylor-Britt Becomes Newest Member of Bengals' Secondary

Cincinnati took Taylor-Britt with the 60th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to improve their secondary.

First, they selected Dax Hill in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They followed that up by taking Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in round two.

Taylor-Britt should instantly contribute on defense for the Bengals.

"Love everything he's about. Love his energy, love his athleticism, his size, his speed. A really competitive guy," head coach Zac Taylor said. "Really excited to get Cam over here and get back to work."

Taylor-Britt ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at 5-11, 196 pounds. He also has a 75.5-inch wingspan.

He has experience at safety and cornerback, but has also played in multiple defensive schemes. He's comfortable in press-man situations, but should also thrive in zone.

"We want guys to be able to play man-to-man because when it comes right down to it when the rubber meets the road, they have to be able to guard a receiver and stop them from catching the ball," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "He's proven he can do that. He's a good press corner, but he's also shown some flexibility in playing in some deep zones in some safety stuff, but also as a corner, so he's done a little bit of everything, which is great."

The Bengals traded their sixth-round pick (209 overall) to the Bills to move up from No. 63 to No. 60 to take Taylor-Britt.

It sounds like they expect him to have an instant impact as a rookie.

"That was somebody we identified that we wanted," Taylor said. "And we didn't want to risk there with maybe a team or two in front of us that could take him."

Look for him to compete with Eli Apple right away. Apple may start, but Taylor-Britt should see plenty of snaps on defense as a rookie.

For more on the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

