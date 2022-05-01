Four Thoughts on the Bengals' 2022 Draft Class

Some wonder why they didn't take Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey with the 95th overall pick, but clearly they had Zachery Carter higher on their board.

Carter tested like an elite athlete and should be able to instantly play 3-technique in the NFL.

He also produced at a high level, finishing with 13 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons.

Much like Hill, Carter is versatile, which was a theme throughout the draft.

Cincinnati landed another freak-ish athlete in round seven. Jeffrey Gunter should be able to compete with a roster spot. He tested in the 97th percentile among defensive ends. He also had 22.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks over the past two seasons.