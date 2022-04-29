Cincinnati took Williams with the 11th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are picking up Jonah Williams' fifth-year option according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old started 16 games and was on the field for 1,045 offensive snaps for the Bengals last season. He was arguably their best offensive lineman. He allowed 10 sacks and was called for four penalties.

Williams is entering the fourth year of his contract. He is now under contract through the 2023 season and will make more than $12 million guaranteed in 2023.

The Bengals had until May 2 to exercise Williams' option. He missed his entire rookie season due to a torn labrum, before playing in 10 of 16 games in 2020.

Williams rebounded to play in the first 16 games of the 2021 season before head coach Zac Taylor opted to rest most of his starters in the Week 18 regular season finale against the Browns.

"I think Jonah is an ascending player," Taylor said last week. "I thought he got better every week. Happy to have him."

The Bengals completely revamped their offensive line in free agency by signing La'el Collins, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa. Now they've insured that Williams will join the veteran trio for at least the next two seasons

