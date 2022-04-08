Film Breakdown: Clemson DB Andrew Booth is a Menace, But He Isn't Perfect

Booth should be an immediate starter and positive contributor wherever he ends up going.

He needs to work on the man coverage aspects of his game, such as keeping a wide base in press and staying more patient and calm to the break point. He can bite a little bit on fakes and double moves, while also opening his hips up a tad early when the receiver threatens him vertically. Other than that, Booth has the desired athleticism and ball skills to become a glue trap in man coverage. He also does a solid job of maintaining his positional maintenance and proper leverage when playing man coverage to play towards his help. He has long arms and good hand placement to eventually become a monster as a press cornerback.

On standard spot-drop zone coverages, he did a great job of playing bail or off and reading everything in front of him, even though he didn't appear to be tasked with much match coverage in Clemson’s defense.

Booth's backpedal and “click and close” ability really shine in zone coverage to quickly break on passes and either stop the receiver before he gets going or get his hand in between the receiver’s hands to bat the ball down. He possesses desirable ball skills at the cornerback position which should translate well to the NFL.

Finally, I would be remiss if I didn't mention how tough he is on screens and in the run game. Sometimes he can be a smidge too aggressive, but overall this is where his best contribution may come. Access RPO’s against off coverage are useless against him and he will punish bad blocking from wide receivers to tackle the ball carrier short of the sticks.

Scheme Fit



Booth should go to a system that allows him to play aggressive, downhill football. He would be a menace in the Vic Fangio quarters/half-quarter-quarter/quarter-quarter-half system although he has the potential to fit just about anywhere. He may just need some time to reach his maximum ability in other defensive schemes.

Grade

Mid-First Round

Pro Comparison

Vontae Davis