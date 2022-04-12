Tee Higgins Had Offseason Shoulder Surgery
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins underwent left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He's expected to make a full recovery and be ready to play "well before training camp."
Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games last season. He missed two games early in the season due to a shoulder injury. He likely played through it for the remainder of the year before having surgery in March.
