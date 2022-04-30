Instant Analysis: Bengals Draft North Dakota State O-Lineman Cordell Volson

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've added three offensive linemen in free agency, but they weren't finished addressing their biggest weakness from last season.

Cincinnati selected North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson in the fourth-round (136th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Volson, 23, started 41 games for the Bison, including 37 at right tackle. The Bengals believe he'll be a quality guard in the pros.

"He's got the play strength to go inside. He's got the feet to play at this level. I'm excited about this guy," offensive line coach Frank Pollack said. "They run a lot of pro-style stuff in the run game. He's pulling out on perimeter stuff. He does wide zone, he does tight zone. You see him on tape do everything that we're gonna do with him as well."

Volson is 6-6, 320 pounds and the Bengals believe he'll be able to anchor at a high level in pass protection. If things go well over the next few months, he could compete with Jackson Carman, D'Ante Smith and a few of the other linemen for the starting left guard job.

Volson was projected to be a sixth-round pick according to most evaluators, but the Bengals thought he'd be gone before their fifth-round selection (174th overall).

"I don't know that he would probably make it much longer if he was still on the board," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "I know a lot of people around the league had high regard for him."

