Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Instant Analysis: Bengals Draft North Dakota State O-Lineman Cordell Volson

Cincinnati adds another offensive lineman after addressing their biggest weakness in free agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've added three offensive linemen in free agency, but they weren't finished addressing their biggest weakness from last season. 

Cincinnati selected North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson in the fourth-round (136th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Volson, 23, started 41 games for the Bison, including 37 at right tackle. The Bengals believe he'll be a quality guard in the pros. 

"He's got the play strength to go inside. He's got the feet to play at this level. I'm excited about this guy," offensive line coach Frank Pollack said. "They run a lot of pro-style stuff in the run game. He's pulling out on perimeter stuff. He does wide zone, he does tight zone. You see him on tape do everything that we're gonna do with him as well." 

Volson is 6-6, 320 pounds and the Bengals believe he'll be able to anchor at a high level in pass protection. If things go well over the next few months, he could compete with Jackson Carman, D'Ante Smith and a few of the other linemen for the starting left guard job. 

Volson was projected to be a sixth-round pick according to most evaluators, but the Bengals thought he'd be gone before their fifth-round selection (174th overall). 

"I don't know that he would probably make it much longer if he was still on the board," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "I know a lot of people around the league had high regard for him." 

For more on the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Lou Anarumo on What the Bengals Are Looking For at Cornerback in the NFL Draft

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Logan Hall is a Real Option for Bengals in First Round

Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit

Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?

Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson (OL54) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Take Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson With 136th Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Perrion Winfrey Ready to Team Up With Myles Garrett: 'We're Feeling to Take This Sh** Over'

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter (6) celebrates against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Bengals Third Round Pick Zachary Carter

By James Rapien5 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

NFL Draft Breakdown: Best Available Players for Bengals on Day Three

By James Rapien6 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter (DL03) during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Take DT Zach Carter With 95th Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien15 hours ago
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) goes up to attempt to intercept a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Syndication Journal Courier
AllBengals Insiders+

Cam Taylor-Britt Can't Wait To Face Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Practice

By James Rapien16 hours ago
Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass to Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (85) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
News

Instant Analysis: Cam Taylor-Britt Becomes Newest Member of Bengals' Secondary

By James Rapien16 hours ago
Cam Taylor Britt
News

Bengals Take Cam Taylor-Britt With 60th Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien17 hours ago