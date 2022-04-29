Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants to be Both for the Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Michigan safety Daxton Hill with the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 21-year-old is an athletic, tough, physical player that can play all over the field.
Hill has experience lining up at the nickel cornerback spot and moved around at different places all over the field while playing safety at Michigan.
He was asked about his positional versatility during a conference call shortly after he was drafted.
“I would consider myself both," Hill said when asked if he was a corner or a safety. "I don’t want to limit myself to one position. Whatever that is, the coaches will put me wherever that may be.”
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Hill is built like a cornerback and covers like a cornerback, but he hits and has the range of a safety. He's ready to do whatever it takes to help the Bengals' defense.
"Being a hybrid player throughout my entire career. I don’t really want to limit myself, because I know I can play other positions—whatever that may be, whenever that may be. I’m ready for the journey.”
