Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Bengals may have an indoor practice facility for the 2022 season.
The team applied for a notwithstanding ordinance that would allow the team to build a temporary indoor practice facility according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.
The structure would be built at 621 W. Mehring Way in downtown Cincinnati, which is approximately one block from Paul Brown Stadium.
The Bengals are proposing to built the facility at the team's expense according to the report.
This would allow Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the team to be able to practice indoors when needed. They practiced at the University of Cincinnati's practice bubble in February prior to leaving for Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn admitted the team was looking into an indoor facility at the owners meetings last month.
"We are considering ways to make that happen, so I should be more up to speed, but we are definitely looking to play for that," Blackburn said. "We're looking actively at some things. It's something we realize would be good for us to have, so we're trying to find out ways [to get it done]."
The Cincinnati Business Courier is reporting that the structure would be a removable and inflatable 75-foot high dome that has room for a regulation size turf field and 187 parking spaces for players and staff.
The application will be presented to the Cincinnati Planning Commission on April 15.
For more details, including a rendering of the proposed facility, go here.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback
Tre Flowers Returning to Bengals on One-Year Deal
Bengals Bolster Pass Rush in Latest Mock Draft
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?
Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available
Read More
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals
Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft
Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility
Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow
Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals
Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals