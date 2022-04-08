They're hoping to have something in place prior to the 2022 season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals may have an indoor practice facility for the 2022 season.

The team applied for a notwithstanding ordinance that would allow the team to build a temporary indoor practice facility according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.

The structure would be built at 621 W. Mehring Way in downtown Cincinnati, which is approximately one block from Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals are proposing to built the facility at the team's expense according to the report.

This would allow Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the team to be able to practice indoors when needed. They practiced at the University of Cincinnati's practice bubble in February prior to leaving for Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn admitted the team was looking into an indoor facility at the owners meetings last month.

"We are considering ways to make that happen, so I should be more up to speed, but we are definitely looking to play for that," Blackburn said. "We're looking actively at some things. It's something we realize would be good for us to have, so we're trying to find out ways [to get it done]."

The Cincinnati Business Courier is reporting that the structure would be a removable and inflatable 75-foot high dome that has room for a regulation size turf field and 187 parking spaces for players and staff.

The application will be presented to the Cincinnati Planning Commission on April 15.

For more details, including a rendering of the proposed facility, go here.

